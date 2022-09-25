Society's Child
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
Washington Post
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 13:18 UTC
Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area, in Paris' southern suburbs, while they tackled the blaze at the warehouse in the Rungis International Market.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The sprawling wholesale market is a veritable town unto itself, with more than 12,000 people working there and warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.
Source: AP
