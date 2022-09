With the legalization of cannabis in many places in America, marijuana usage has become increasingly widespread in recent years. Cannabis consumption is considered to be calming, but does that extend to dealing with relationship conflict? A study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence suggests thatSubstance use can have significant effects on users' social lives, especially in regard to romantic relationships. While other substances have been studied at length, cannabis use and its relationship with couple functioning has been understudied. This is a significant gap, especially because around 35% of young adults self-report cannabis usage.For their study, Katherine C. Haydon and Jessica E. Salvatore utilized 232 individuals who were cohabitating and in a romantic relationship. The participants were recruited in Massachusetts, where recreational marijuana has been legal since 2016.Couples attended a videotaped laboratory session where they discussed their biggest relationship problems for 10 minutes and areas of agreement in their relationship for 5 minutes."The assessments by the cannabis users were almost the exact opposite of what independent raters found," said Salvatore. "However, it is important to note that this study's findings do not mean that cannabis use is wholesale good or bad for relationships. Rather, it gives insight into how couples can better navigate conflict and come to a resolution. When you don't see problems, you can't solve them."This study took important steps toward understanding the nuances of cannabis use and its effects on romantic relationships. Despite this, there are some limitations to keep in mind. One such limitation is that almost half the sample scored as being at-risk for clinical depression, which could have had an effect on the results.The study, " Relationship perceptions and conflict behavior among cannabis users ", was published August 1, 2022.