© Shutterstock

Dark-Field Microscopy

Abnormal Blood

Foreign Material Aggregated in the Blood

Is It Graphene?

Clotting Problems

Microscopes in Medicine

Physicians in Italy studied the blood of patients who had been injected with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and found foreign matter long after vaccination, a new study shows.The three doctors, all of whom are surgeons — Franco Giovannini, M.D., Riccardo Benzi Cipelli, M.D., and Giampaolo Pisano, M.D. — examined freshly drawn blood of more than a thousand patients using direct observation under microscopes to see what was happening in the blood.Their results were published in the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research in August 2022.For this study, the Italian doctors used optical microscopy, that is, regular light microscopes, to examine the blood. Blood cells are easily visible under a microscope. Their shape, type, and how and if they are aggregated — clumped together — can help the skilled physician better understand the patient's health.In their 60-page peer-reviewed study, the Italian researchers reported case studies from their observations.The light or optical microscope uses visible light and a series of lenses to magnify small images.Unlike electron microscopy, light microscopy provides a direct image of what is under the lens. With light microscopy, scientists can either use a bright white background behind the cells, with the light shining from behind the slide, or they can use a dark background.This technique, which is called dark-field or dark-ground microscopy, works by blocking the backlighting and bouncing the light around from the side in order to make the slide stand out from the dark background. Dark-field microscopy uses a special aperture to focus the light so the background stays dark. The light will not pass directly through the sample, and no staining is required, so living cells do not need to be killed to be studied.Of the 1006 patients, 426 were men and 580 were women. One hundred and forty-one received only one dose of an mRNA vaccine, 453 got two doses, and 412 received three doses in total. The patients ranged in age from 15 to 85. The average age of the patients was 49. All 1,006 patients were seeking healthcare because they were not feeling well: presenting with a wide variety of health issues.On average, the patients whose blood was examined had been vaccinated about one month prior.The authors did not reveal how many people were vaccinated in total, so the percentage of vaccinated people who developed abnormal blood is unknown. This is a shortcoming of their research. What is known, however, is thatEach of the patients was being reviewed for symptoms, a wide range of which had arisen since their vaccinations.Graphene has been used in nasal-delivery flu vaccinations , and is being developed for use in other medicines. However,The Italian doctors did not chemically test for graphene. They only speculated that graphene may be a component of the structures.So why did over 950 people experiencing post-vaccination health issues present with foreign material in their blood?This is not the only study to find blood abnormalities post-mRNA vaccination.In a previously published study in the same journal , a Korean team also showed that mRNA-vaccinated blood contained metallic objects that should not have been there. The Korean scientists analyzed samples of centrifuged blood from eight people who had received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines against two people who did not receive any COVID-19 vaccines.According to this study: "From the 8 COVID-19 vaccine recipients:The Italian study, which analyzed over 10 times as many blood samples, appears to confirm the findings from Korea. However, it is difficult to extrapolate from their findings. It would be easier to confirm that the vaccines were indeed the cause of the blood abnormalities if the Italian researchers had also analyzed the blood of a control group of patients presenting with similar unusual symptoms (or lack thereof) who had not been previously vaccinated.Clotting problems are one of the hallmark complications seen after COVID-19 vaccination.As the subject pool was of people who had been recently vaccinated and subsequently had health problems arise, this new science suggests that these structures in the blood and the abnormal clotting behavior of the blood cells could be a major part of why clinical doctors are seeing so many unusual health issues consequent to mRNA vaccination.Other doctors, including Ryan Cole, M.D., a dermatopathologist (which is a doctor who uses a microscope to examine samples of skin, hair, and nails to diagnose diseases) and founder of the Idaho-based company, Cole Diagnostics , have also seen large blood clots becoming an emerging phenomenon since widespread vaccination campaigns started, according to 1819 News It used to be common for medical doctors to have microscopes in their offices and to examine their patients' blood (and other bodily fluids) themselves, according to Barron Lerner, M.D., author of "The Good Doctor: A Father, a Son, and the Evolution of Medical Ethics."While medical doctors today, with some exceptions, almost always send tests off to outside laboratories for analysis, Barron Lerner described how senior physicians used to feel it was their duty to teach their younger colleagues and medical students how to do testing themselves: Gram stains to test for bacterial infections, urine analysis under the microscope, and centrifuging blood to check for anemia and other issues.Akin to medical doctors of past eras, the Italian team of doctors who published these new findings explained that they have looked at the blood of patients over their entire careers, including after every other sort of vaccination. But they have never seen foreign bodies of this sort before.Post-market surveillance of medical devices, new medications, and vaccinations is of the utmost importance to ensure safety. These unusual and widespread findings of abnormalities in the blood post-mRNA vaccination should be of global concern. If 94 percent of patients with adverse health problems have occlusions in their blood that were not present before they were vaccinated, these scientists may have uncovered an unanticipated and dangerous side effect of mRNA vaccines.