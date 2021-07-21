In the 90's, Dr. Antonietta Gatti discovered the relationship between micro- and nano-particles as well as a great number of pathologies: cardiovascular diseases, many forms of cancer, multiple neurological diseases, and autoimmune diseases. She's taken part in many international research projects, including the pathologies induced by depleted uranium, waste incineration, food polluted with inorganic particles, and more.
Currently, she is the coordinator of the Italian Institute of Technology's Project of Nanoecotoxicology, called INESE.
She is also a selected expert of the FAO/WHO for the safety in nanotechnological food, a Member of the NANOTOX Cluster of the European Commission, the author of a book titled Nanopathology: the health impact of nanoparticles, she's on the Editorial Board of Journal of Biomaterials Applications and is a member of the CPCM of the Italian Ministry of Defense.
Furthermore, she and her husband Dr. Stefano Montanari founded a laboratory called Nano-diagnostics for the evaluation of the pathological tissues of patients. It's presently at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Italy.
Recently, the Italian police raided their home, the police took all digital assets that were owned by the the two nanopathologists, including laptops, computers, and flash-drives - basically years of work and research.
James Grundvig via the World Mercury Project describes what happened quite well:
"Because Gatti and Montanari had taken their research of nanodust and nanoparticles, from in-vivo (performed in a living organism) and in-vitro (performed in a test tube) to what unseen contamination might reside in vaccines in 2016, they came under the microscope of the United States, European, and Italian authorities. They had touched the third rail of medicine. They had crossed the no-go zone with the purported crime being scientific research and discovery. By finding nano-contamination in random vaccines, Gatti and Montanari revealed, for the first time, what no one knew: Vaccines had more than aluminum salts adjuvants, Polysorbate-80, and other inorganic chemicals in them: they also harbored stainless steel, tungsten, copper, and other metals and rare elements that don't belong in shots given to fetuses, pregnant women, newborns, babies and toddlers developing their lungs, immune and nervous systems."The scientists published their work in January of 2017, titled New Quality‐Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro‐and Nanocontamination. If science wasn't plagued by corruption, an investigation should have started, healthcare agencies would have become involved and vaccine safety policies would have come under intense scrutiny, but that never happened.
Comment: Have a look at their research article from 2017.
Below is a recent interview with the two, done by Surêté Vaccins; the quick description of the video reads:
"Two Italian researchers have found nanoparticles are polluting almost all vaccines. The small size of these particles allows them to enter our cells and have a permanent inflammatory effect. Mrs Gatti was about to testify in a parliament enquiry on vaccine damages of Italian military courses but both researchers have been raided by police and all their material has been taken away."Nano particles are very small bits of matter, and they can enter into the human body, as the pair of scientist discovered in the 90's. This is why we have so much published research linking various chemical products, like cleaning agents, to the destruction of human health. These nano particles are produced by waste incinerators, car traffic, and many other different ways. Because they float in the air, we can inhale them, which means they enter our lungs and then enter into the blood within minutes. This leads to a number of problems. These particles are carried by the blood to every area of the body, as they explain in the video below. When they enter into the tissues, the body cannot get rid of them, and so those particles stay there forever and are the cause of various diseases we see today.
They explain how they've been analyzing and studying vaccines for the past 15 years.
"Both vaccine and the tissue, which was hit by the particles contained in the vaccines, because we discovered that those vaccines were polluted by particles, those particles were contained equally in the vaccine and in the tissue, so we started to analyze vaccines."They go on to explain, with regards to their most recent vaccine study linked above,
"After a while, an Italian University sent us a student for her thesis, and we analyzed 19 different vaccines with her, finding all of them polluted by micro and nano particles. Then we went on analyzing them and now we analyzed about 30 vaccines with many samples of each vaccine, and, we discovered that they were all polluted..."When all said and done, they analyzed 44 different vaccines. All of them contained these harmful particles, which are foreign bodies entering into the body. Whenever this happens, the body has a reaction, and it's not good.
"Those foreign bodies, those particles, are like a bullet. If I shoot somebody, and that bullet makes a hole in the heart, it's not very important if the bullet was made of stainless steel, of titanium, of iron whatever, what's important is that that they punched a whole in the heart."In it, they talk a little bit about the study and what's currently going on.
Read full article here... [and unsurprisingly, "that page can't be found" Check out instead their article from 2017 listed above.]
Comment: The confiscation of these experts' work in 2018 reveals that 'the suppression of information on the dangers of vaccines' has been an ongoing subterfuge by those now cultivating the public to obey and accept 'the program'. How diabolical? We will surely and shortly find out.