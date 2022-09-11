© OLIVIER MATTHYS / AP



Electricity prices in Finland have reached record highs, according to the country's power grid company Fingrid."The price of adjustment electricity is currently exceptionally high at approximately €5,000 per megawatt-hour," Fingrid said in a statement on Thursday, noting that it has asked providers for more short-term power.The operator also said it was forced to start up two backup power plants, Huutokoski and Forssa, early on Thursday in order "to balance the electricity system" and prevent blackouts. They were later shut down when "the situation was brought under control."However,, Fingrid told Reuters.The grid operator isRussia stopped supplying power to Finland back in May, after Russian utility Inter RAO had not received payments for electricity sold via the pan-European exchange Nord Pool.