The frolics of summer are done, the day shortens, the sky darkens, the suspense deepens....Labor Day is in the rearview mirror and the long, sickening slide into we-know-not-what (but it can't-be-good) commences! Well, there are a few things we know, but only in the shaggy outlines because the folks who are supposed to inform us — the news media, the public health gang — like to keep the real action behind a scrim of unicorns cavorting through a rainbow-lit candyland. Of course, we are not all the idiots they want us to be.Here's one thing we sort of know: you-all vaxx-happy Wokesters are about to haveThe Darwin Award season has been extended at least another six months! You'll be glad to hear it's been tested in a trial involving eight lab mice,The bad news is that all eight mice got Covid. The worse news is that the booster was wildly inconsistent in producing antibodies among the eight identical mice, meaning the ultimate effect on their immune systems is— but, hey, they're only mice.humans were so far spared any testing for this new miracle treatment. Pfizer and Moderna didn't hurt anyone in any cobb-job trials, like they did the first time around (hiding the results). The not-so-good news is: nobody, especially no one in the FDA, has any idea what effect the new booster will have on humans.You have to be "eligible," in the club, so to speak. Aren't you special! I never joined that club, so it works for me.I'd suppose, though, that a lot of people who originally joined the vaxx club will demur from pharma's latest offering. Actually, most of them. Perhaps they've heard that each shot drains more mojo from your immune system. Perhaps they've heard about friends and relatives who developed sudden vicious cancers, neurological difficulties, vascular disasters, or lingering, unshakable Covid symptoms. Suppression of news has been epic, of course, but surely you're aware thatNo world tour for Justin.Another thing we know (this one for certain): a new leading cause of death throughout Western Civ in people under 60 is "Cause Unknown." At least that's the official designation because the officials running public health and the medical establishment don't want to know what's killing people. Or, more precisely, they don't want you to know, so they pretend not to know.If they suddenly felt the itch of curiosity, they might discover that the— the interchangeable and equally ambiguous tag for this mystifying phenomenon. That might suggest to a Nancy Drew level medical sleuth that mRNA vaccines are not good for you, not "safe and effective," that is, meaning thatCue, every lawyer born after 1940.Another thing we know for sure now is that people who are vaccinated are far more likely to catch Covid and also more likely to be hospitalized for it.The media propaganda is full of people bragging that their bout of Covid, or several bouts of Covid — from which they were supposedly immune — "could have been much worse." Actually, for many of the vaccinated, it is much worse. They don't hear about it because the news media won't tell them, and the news media executives do what their commissars in government and pharma tell them to do. "Jump!" ("How high?")This was in a suit brought by state Attorneys General Eric Schmidt (MO) and Jeff Landry (LA). From it, a million more lawsuits for personal injury may bloom. Mark Zuckerberg let the cat out of the bag days ago as to how the FBI leaned right on him.Prepare for an avalanche of unwelcome news evading the censors as we slide out of summer into the cold-and-flu season, as it's called.The life insurance companies may require a bail-out, from all those "unknown causes" that killed people. But so will every other institution in Western Civ.Alas, the money for that is fated to go up in a vapor later this fall as history's greatest margin call gets underway. Let's face it, Europe and North America are sloughing off their industrial economies and the financialization racketeering underneath all that doesn't produce anything of value. Seventy percent of the pbecause they can't pay the electric bill.A little birdie told me to expect a last gasp stock market rally the next ten days, with the Dow nearing 35,000.Markets are truly diabolical the way they prey on human wishes. God help the suckers watching CNBC.Following his Mouth-of-Hell speech last week, declaring war on half the country,along with sclerotic circuits in his brainpan. The Party of Chaos is desperate to survive the midterm election. Therefore, look for them to grudge up an excuse to make them not happen.Wait for it.the seemingly everlasting presence of Queen Elizabeth has peacefully departed this plane of existence. The old girl had a mighty good run, perhaps the best that will ever be, temporally at least, for any sovereign outside the sci-fi movies. This leaves Britain and its chattel domains withI've long identified, in a half-assed way, with this quirky fellow. We were born only a month apart, and I've witnessed all of his agonizing endless wait for the electric moment when he would rise to the crown and scepter.I gave some talks in those years to the Prince's Foundation, though I never met the guy. He did some really nice work, notably building the walkable town of Poundbury, Dorset, which he sponsored as a demonstration project to show that England would benefit from quitting its mode of suburban sprawl — which it most surely must do now with all its oil-and-gas problems.with its Satanic program for revising the human project into a nanobot horror show.The world needs a lot of help right now, and not from that gang. Here's wishing Charles an upright and valiant go at the kingship thing, at least lending some honest moral support to his floundering country.