The whole SARS-CoV-2 virus genome taken from an infected patient replete with its 30,000 base pairs has never been isolated and sequenced and therefore cannot be proven to exist This so-called 'virus' has not been shown to cause COVID-19 disease by satisfying Koch's postulates, a methodology proposed originally by the German physician Robert Koch and microbiologist Friedrich Loeffler in 1884. The postulates were based on concepts developed by Koch's former professor, Jakob Henle and others, such as Agostino Bassi, who are both credited with co-founding the theory that microorganisms are the cause of infectious diseases. The methodology built on the then emerging germ theory of disease as proposed by the French chemist and microbiologist Louis Pasteur and the English surgeon, Joseph Lister. The four criteria, comprising what are sometimes also referred to as the Koch-Henle (or Henle-Koch) postulates, were recognised as deficient and not universal by Koch himself, shortly after their formulation. The postulates were subsequently updated after viruses were supposedly discovered, first by Rivers in 1937, then by Evans in 1976. They continue to evolve as our understanding of microbial communities and interactions explodes in concert with the rapid development of molecular biology and sequencing technology.

Ultimately, as all of us in the health freedom movement - on both sides of this virus debate - will agree: it depends on the terrain, hence the critical need to consider the host and the environment in any assessment of any host-microbe interaction.

will likely be satisfied that SARS-CoV-2 is an obligate causal (but not sole causal) agent that induces COVID-19 disease.

Without any robust evidence, these products were immediately mislabelled as "safe and effective" and marshalled on the world's population, the producers being indemnified by governments in the event of any damages.

