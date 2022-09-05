© REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo



The pause to the gas supplies through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was caused not by Gazprom's own actions, but by Europe's violation of the maintenance agreements of the pipeline's equipment, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained.Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.The Kremlin spokesman lashed out at EU governments, saying that it was their fault that their own citizens are "shell-shocked" seeing current electricity bills.Peskov stressed that Gazprom did nothing to undermine its reputation as a reliable supplier of energy resources, which it has been working on for decades. He stated that all the blame in the current situation lies with western states.His words were echoed by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who noted that the EU and Canada, where, must amend their sanctions to fulfill their contractual obligations to maintain and fix the equipment obtained by Gazprom."The short-sighted policy [of the West] leads to the situation whered on Sunday during the broadcast of the Rossiya-1 TV channel's 'Moscow. Kremlin. Putin' program."Indeed, for many of our fellow citizens it will be extremely unpleasant if such restrictions are introduced, although you have to look carefully here too, things may change in terms of such initiatives. We'll see how it all ends. This is unprecedented, of course, it will require serious reciprocal steps from our side," he said, answering the questions of journalist Pavel Zarubin about the visa situation.Any crisis ends at the negotiating table, and any confrontation ends with detente, which will be the case now as well, Peskov said."Any confrontation ends with detente, any crisis situations end at the negotiating table. And so it will be this time. It's unlikely to happen early, yes, more likely late, but it will happen anyway," he said, commenting on the situation in relations with the EU and the US at journalist Pavel Zarubin's request.But another thing, Peskov continued, is that by that time Russia will already have invaluable experience and "the knowledge of dialogue with them"."Not that on our terms, but. And we will have this firmness. I have no doubt," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.Russia has something to talk about with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky: the implementation of its conditions for resolving the situation in Ukraine, Peskov said.Zarubin asked the Kremlin spokesman if Moscow had anything to talk about with Zelensky after his statements about his unwillingness to resolve the situation peacefully."Of course, about how our conditions will be met," Peskov said.He responded in affirmative to a question