Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was threatened by an armed person near her home in Buenos Aires, withThe apparent attempt on Fernandez de Kirchner's life was caught on camera by local news crews on Thursday night asA hand wielding a pistol is briefly seen in front of Fernandez de, but it's unclear from the footage whether the person actually tried to pull the trigger., according to local media reports, which claimed the attacker is a 35-year-old Brazilian national., however.Law enforcement sources told Argentina's Clarin media outlet, while the Minister of Security Anibal Fernandez noted the suspect has a criminal history and was last arrested in March.Economy Minister Sergio Massa was among the first officials to react to the incident, taking to Twitter to denounce the attack."When hate and violence prevail over the debate of ideas, they destroy societies and generate situations like today's: an assassination attempt," he wrote , declaring his "solidarity" with the VP and her family while voicing hope that the assailant is brought to justice.over an alleged scheme to funnel state funds to a family friend through public contracts. Though the lead prosecutor on the case recently asked a federal court to hand the former head of state a 12-year prison sentence,