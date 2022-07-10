So what happened? Who was responsible? And what does it mean?
Following are the results of an open source investigation conducted by The Corbett Report community to compile all the known information about the incident and to put that information into its proper context.
THE SHOOTING
Abe's speech was interrupted by two loud booms coming from the street behind the politician, accompanied by large puffs of smoke. The alleged assailant was then wrestled to the ground and taken away by security.
Various videos show the incident in whole or in part. The clearest view to emerge so far shows Abe quickly stepping off the stump and dropping to his knees as the second shot is fired and it also shows security rushing to tackle the shooter about five to ten metres behind him.
Abe was then transported by helicopter to Nara Medical University Hospital in the city of Kashihara where he was pronounced dead. The official autopsy asserts that "the bullet went through Abe's upper left arm and damaged a blood vessel under his collarbone" and lists the official cause of death as "loss of blood."
The assailant, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, did not attempt to escape. He was arrested and has been interrogated by police.
The gun used by Yamagami has been described as a "bizarre homemade firearm" and various pictures of the weapon have been published:
we are told, was likely assembled using the weapons training that Yamagami received during his three year stint in Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force (the Japanese Navy in all but name).
Police have since raided what we are told is Yamagami's apartment and have reportedly discovered a variety of similarly handmade weapons.
For example, this:
THE BACKGROUND AND CONTEXT
Abe's first stint as PM did not go well: His cabinet was immediately plagued by finance scandals and during his term the LDP lost its control of the upper house of the Japanese Diet for the first time in its 52-year political history. As a result, he only lasted one year as PM before resigning the position. But, in a testament to his enduring power behind the scenes in the bureaucratic Japanese government, Abe got a second shot at the nation's top job in 2012.
This time, he came to power with an ambitious agenda: he wanted to transform Japan's "Self-Defense Force" into a proper military by reforming the Japanese constitution and abolishing its pacifist clause. He wanted to pull the Japanese economy out of its decades-long tailspin with a set of economic reforms that would be dubbed "Abenomics." And he wanted to reassert Japan geopolitically, buddying up to Trump, warmongering with China and starting a trade war with South Korea in the process.
Abe's record speaks for itself. He did not pull Japan out of its economic tailspin. He lied about the safety of Fukushima. He oversaw the passage of a draconian "Secrecy Bill" that allows the government to suppress free speech and reporting in the country. He played along with the scamdemic. He was a World Economic Forum darling and pushed the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Enslavement agenda, from the carbon eugenics swindle to the ESG scam. He dreamed of a Klaus Schwab-like transhuman fourth industrial revolution nightmare, which he dubbed "Society 5.0."
In other words, Abe was just another obedient globalist supergopher.
He certainly had his political enemies, of course, but his position in the globalist Big Club seemed assured. Why, then, would he be gotten rid of?
"A CERTAIN ORGANIZATION"
reports, Yamagami has told investigators he was not motivated by disagreement with Abe's political beliefs, but "rumors about the former leader's connection to a certain organization that police did not identify." Other reports assert that Yamagami blamed the group for having bankrupted herself by donating to the organization.
Speculation about the identity of this "certain organization" is currently centered around The Unification Church. The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification — formerly known as the Unification Church but perhaps best known as the church that "The Moonies" belong to — was founded by the Reverend Sun Myung Moon in 1954. Although known primarily in the West for its mass weddings (and its ownership of The Washington Times), its Japanese branch has been identified as part of "the grassroots conservative movement in Japan." More to the point, some have noted that "Abe's grandfather had played a major role in establishing the early Unification Church in Japan," and Abe himself reportedly sent a congratulatory telegram to a "front group" for the church back in 2006, an act which generated some controversy at the time.
Another organization that comes up in association with Abe (and with the Unification Church) is Nippon Kaigi. Described as the "largest and most powerful conservative right-wing organization", Nippon Kaigi (the "Japan Conference") was established in 1997 as a result of a combination of two previous Japanese political groups. It pushes a wish list of Japanese nationalist agenda items — the restoration of the Japanese Imperial family as head of state, the restoration of the Japanese military, constitutional changes and education reforms — that only the hard-of-thinking will fail to notice coincide with Abe's political agenda. This is no coincidence; Abe served as a "special advisor" to the group's parliamentary league.
And then there's 悪の秘密結社 (Evil secret organization). If that sounds like a weird, made up thing from the fringier side of the conspiracy theory world, that's because it is. Apparently the Japanese version of QAnon, 神真都Q (Yamato Q) — which was reportedly established in December of last year with the explicit aim or "protect[ing] children's lives from COVID vaccination," and which was responsible for storming a vaccination site in April where they demanded to be shown the ingredients of the vaccine — contains some members with some rather outlandish beliefs. According to an investigative report done by some Japanese ambush journalists, Yamato Q believes that "The Yamato people (Japanese) originally inherited the genes of good aliens and dragon gods, but their powers are kept secret through the information control of the deep state (dark power) and Illuminati (secret society of evil)." Naturally, they believe it is up to members of the group to "awaken the sleeping DNA to awaken the true power of the Yamato people."
To be clear, the most straightforward statement about the "certain organization" that has emerged so far is a report that Yamagami "intended to target a senior official of a religious group" who was, apparently, not at the scene at the time, meaning Abe wasn't even the primary target of the assassin. Then again, the same report also indicates that "the suspect has made nonsensical statements, and Nara Prefectural Police are carefully investigating whether he is mentally competent to be held criminally responsible," so take all of this information with a gigantic grain of salt.
In any event, the fact that police appear to be purposefully withholding the name of this organization — ostensibly in order to avoid a religious or racist backlash against the group and its members — will likely only further the beliefs of people like Yamagami who reportedly believe that the group in question controls the media and powerful politicians like Abe.
THE BOTTOM LINE
There is still much we do not know about the incident:
- Who is Yamagami? A patsy? A decoy? A lone gunman? A wingnut? An agent of a dark agenda?
- Was Abe's death politically motivated, or was it — as reports of Yamagami's testimony now indicate — religiously motivated? Neither of the above?
- Was there deep state complicity in this event or was it the work of a single individual?
- What effect will this have on the course of Japanese politics? On domestic security laws?
Thankfully, the idea that this event will be blamed on some foreign power and used as a pretext for war seems unlikely at this point (although reports indicate that the Chinese government has had to step in to "tamp down" the cries of celebration from certain corners of Chinese social media). But there are other agendas that this assassination could serve.
Media reports about Yamagami's homemade arsenal, for example, could be played up to warn of the dangers of lone nuts ordering parts off the internet and any number of security laws could be implemented on the back of this incident. The political reorganization that may take place in the LDP and the changes in Japanese government policy that may result from that reorganization also remain open questions for now, but ones that, when answered, could provide clues as to the real meaning of this assassination.
Time will tell. In the meantime, Corbett Report members are urged to continue the open source investigation as information continues to come out on the incident.