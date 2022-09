© Getty Images



A white woman is suing e-commerce giant Amazon over a program that gives "Black, Latinx, and Native American entrepreneurs" a $10,000 stipend to launch their own delivery startups, an offer the lawsuit callsThe online retailer delivers packages by contracting with local "delivery service partners" — outside businesses that drive parcels from point A to point B.The plaintiff, Crystal Bolduc, is asking a Texas district court to end the program and award damages to everyone "who has suffered unlawful racial discrimination on account of" it.Bolduc, the lawsuit says, "seeks to represent a class of all past and future applicants" to the program "who have been subjected to racial discrimination."The programs are just two examples of the race-conscious policies that have proliferated in corporations and nonprofits across the United States, Google sets strict caps on the number of white and Asian students universities can nominate for a prestigious graduate fellowship; Pfizer's "Breakthrough Fellowship" does not allow white or Asian applicants at all. At Women Against Abuse, one of the largest domestic violence nonprofits in the United States, "BIPOC" employees received a larger stipend than white ones to sit on a "racial equity audit task force" — a policy that is now the subject of a pending discrimination complaint.Amazon is similarly brazen. The lawsuit includes several screenshots from the retail giant's website, which promotes the race-based stipend scheme under the heading , "Commitment to Diversity." On another web page titled "Our partners," the company touts its Black Business Accelerator and says the program has the support of the U.S. Department of Commerce Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.Bolduc may have a stronger case. Since she "cannot apply to become an Amazon delivery service partner without subjecting herself to racial discrimination," her lawsuit argues, Bolduc is "suffering injury" on account of the stipend program and therefore has the standing to challenge it.Bolduc's lawyers are a who's who of the conservative legal movement. Her lawsuit was filed by Gene Hamilton, the general counsel of America First Legal who oversaw the end of DACA during the Trump administration; Jonathan Mitchell, the architect of the Texas "heartbeat" law that effectively circumvented Roe v. Wade; and Adam Mortara, the lead trial lawyer for the plaintiffs in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, a pending Supreme Court case that could outlaw affirmative action."Ms. Bolduc will not apply to become an Amazon delivery service partner until Amazon eliminates this racially discriminatory policy," the lawsuit says, "either by extending its $10,000 benefit to whites and Asians or curtailing or eliminating the benefit entirely."