To that end, Bavarian zoophiles held a public demonstration demanding recognition in a 'Zoophilia Pride March."
One of the protesters told Russia's state-owned Ruptly that it's possible to form a loving sexual relationship with animals - in fact, "it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans," said the man who brought his dog.
Germany's animal protection law prohibits any sex acts with animals, or supplying animals to those who wish to bury the bone in fido (or vice versa). Offenders face a stiff penalty of 25,000 euros (US$24,910).
Meanwhile in Australia, the upcoming "Festival of Dangerous Ideas" will host professor Joanna Burke, who will discuss the ethics of "humans loving animals," according to The American Conservative.
Daily Mail notes:
The historian plans to present a modern history of sex between humans and animals and will invite audience members to look at the 'changing meanings' of bestiality and zoophilia and the ethics of 'animal loving'.Remember folks, woof means woof...
'It is only in very recent years that some people have begun to undermine the absolute prohibition on zoosexuality,' the speaker is quoted on the website. 'Are their arguments dangerous, perverted or simply wrongheaded?'
Outraged Australians took to social media to lash festival organisers for allowing a presentation they argued was intellectualising animal abuse.
'Intellectualising about the abuse of animals isn't edgy or cool. It IS abhorrent and anyone who attends this event is an immoral c***,' another said.
Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts with the author and event organisers.
'This is not about 'loving animals.' If you're going to be heinous at least be honest. This is about abusing animals. Shame on anyone involved in this session,' one said.
'They are conflating having sex with animals with loving them. The first is not only unethical it is illegal,' they tweeted.
