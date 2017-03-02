© Caddo Parish Sherriff's Office



© Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office



According to Shreveport City Jail booking records, 24-year-old Celina Ann Cabrera of Shreveport was arrested Friday after police investigated areport that she had sex with a dog and that she had videos of the act.A former CPAS employee was also arrested Friday in connection with the case.41-year-old Booker Talioterro Thomas, Jr. of Shreveport was booked into the Shreveport City Jail, charged with principal to crimes against natureCaddo Parish Public Information Officer Krystle Grindley initially said Monday that Cabrera was placed on administrative leave immediately after the commission was made aware of the arrest, but later confirmed that Cabrera had already been on leave since February 15.