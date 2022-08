© Mike Cohen/Getty Images/The New York Times



Emergence (summer-autumn 2019)-December 2019: Global undetected spread with low disease and mortality burden. December 2019-February 2020: A relatively deadly outbreak in Wuhan but little of note elsewhere such as Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Europe, the U.S. and the rest of China (regardless of NPIs imposed). February 2020-May 2020: Some deadly outbreaks in certain regions and cities (e.g. London, New York, Paris, Stockholm etc.) mainly in Western Europe and the U.S., starting in Lombardy (and also Iran). Summer 2020: Some deadly waves in other locations not previously heavily affected, including parts of the U.S. Autumn and winter 2020-2021: Global deadly outbreaks in most areas, though not India or Africa.

I've been taking a closer look at what happened at the start of the pandemic and how it came about, and what we can do to stop it happening again.- was it engineered or natural, when did it emerge or leak and where, and what explains its changing behaviour in different times and places?where did the lockdowns, social distancing, masks and othercome from, and why did everyone adopt them even though they had never been used before and there was no evidence such costly measures would achieve anything of significance?- this article is deliberately concise, to serve as a summary. Follow the links to read more detail on each aspect.- though China had previously used lockdowns/NPIs in response to SARS in 2003 and claimed success (despite SARS disappearing everywhere and not just where NPIs were used). U.S. President George W. Bush was worried about biological attacks after 9/11 and the Iraq invasion and asked his team to come up with a whole of society response. The 2005 bird flu scare added impetus to the emerging agenda of 'pandemic preparedness' (despite the fact that the scare came to nothing).- very similar to what China had used, though the team members themselves did not credit China for their idea but, bizarrely, the high school science project of one member's 14 year-old daughter This draconian biosecurity strategy grew from there. It came to include a stress on the fast development of vaccines and deployment of digital vaccine passes as the exit strategy from restrictions, particularly mRNA vaccines which were seen as a printable vaccine amenable to quick tailoring to emergent pathogens.may explain why U.S. and other health authorities seem to have put much more effort into finding safety problems with the adenovirus vector vaccines (Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca) than the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna).particularly as U.S. Government enthusiasm for it cooled during the Obama years.The new biosecurity-oriented, NPI-based pandemic preparedness ideas gradually became embedded in international policy and practice, including throughsuch asorganised by Johns Hopkins University were first deployed on the advice of the biosecurity crowdand intriguingly included the strange phenomenon next seen in early 2020 of hundreds of social media bots promoting the idea. Who was behind these 'lockdown bots' in 2014 and 2020 has not been resolved.to help develop vaccines and treatments for potential pandemic pathogens is part of the biosecurity agenda, and it is well known that viruses leak from labs, raising serious questions as to whether the pay-off for research is worth the risk of deadly leaks.After the virus emerged into public consciousness in December 2019, China put the new biosecurity ideas into action - though interestingly, not until January 23rd, suggesting it initially did not consider the virus to be a threat; indeed, at first the Chinese Government was widely criticised for not taking the threat seriously enough. It is notable thatwhose mission is toAs pioneer of the NPI strategy, both in 2003 and in 2020, China became a big pusher of NPIs during the COVID-19 pandemic, with both the pride of the country and the reputation of President Xi Jinping tied up with their success. The World Health Organisation joined in with this to a degree (though inconsistently), with the head of its joint mission on COVID-19, Bruce Aylward, declaring on February 24th 2020 that:If you do it, you can save lives."NPIs were first imposed in the West by Italy. Early in February 2020, Italy commissioned alarmist modelling studies from a Gates-backed biosecurity institute, the Kessler Foundation When emergency services in Lombardy became, according to their head Alberto Zoli, overwhelmed in mid-February, Roberto Speranza (a fanatical socialist who saw, or came to see, lockdowns as a new dawn for the Left)on February 21st and, two weeks later when it looked like they had worked (and as deaths climbed), across the country. Other countries then followed Italy's lead, while various biosecurity-types, includingin the open and behind closed doors. 10 Downing Street's then-Chief of Staff Dominic Cummings told Members of Parliament he was lobbied hard in mid-March 2020 by a "network of Bill Gates-type people" telling him to "completely rethink the whole paradigm of how you do this".The consequence of all this was that during the growing panic of early 2020, the world wason NPIs to 'control the spread' and, later, on fast-tracked vaccines and digital vaccine passes. Any holdouts of doubt or scepticism among public health officials and others were disarmed or muzzled at this time as a new pandemic orthodoxy took hold among elites.to the authoritarian new agenda, which was alsoand pressure from a panicking general population. This process can be seen occurring in real time, as the vain efforts of U.K. Government officials to stick to a herd immunity strategy in mid-March 2020 were soon abandoned in the face of alarmist modelling, a hostile media and public backlash. The panic behind the scenes, especially in the U.S., may have been driven in part by some officials being aware thatThe vested interests of certain groups, such as pharmaceutical companies and trade unions, also played an important role in reinforcing the alarmist biosecurity narrative.What motivates the biosecurity crowd (which includes figures such as Richard Hatchett, Robert Glass, Carter Mecher, Rajeev Venkayya, Neil Ferguson, Stefano Merler and George Gao) driving this?that what they are doing is saving humanity from deadly disease and preparing it for future pandemics and biological attacks. That certainly appears to be what drivesfor example. While motives may be mixed, we should, I think,- that their radical solutions, however painful, are necessary to avert catastrophe.It appeared no later than autumn 2019 - the earliest reliable testing evidence finds samples (antibodies and antigens) from countries such as France and Brazil dating back to November 2019. There are some samples testing positive earlier , but these lack controls so are more likely to be cross-reacting or contaminated. While some have suggested that the low spread of early waves in East Asia is evidence of earlier spread building up some immunity, the low antibody levels in those populations early on in the pandemic count against that idea.presumably leaked accidentally from a lab working with samples of it. The engineering is suggested by, among other things,and probably explains why, unlike SARS, it is both airborne and has driven a multi-year pandemic.though are commonly inserted in the lab to increase infectiousness.from its closest known relative, RaTG13. cover-up by those responsible for exactly the kind of research that would have produced the virusthe evidence for which includes that it evolved from an extinct strain and that it contained all the previously published immune-evading mutations. It may have been created for the purpose of vaccine research.There are still some aspects of the transmission dynamics of the virus that remain unexplained. There have, for example, been several phases of spread, each with notably different dynamics.each causing a new global wave, including in India (with Delta) and eventually in South East Asia (with Omicron).My suspicion is that these changing dynamics primarily arise from changes in the virus itself (variants) and how these interact with the human immune system, though admittedly evidence on this from the early phase is sparse.Why it only started being deadly in Wuhan in December 2019 , and then nowhere else until Lombardy and Iran in February 2020, is not entirely clear. Some places did not see deadly outbreaks until much later, in summer 2020, winter 2020-21, spring 2021 (India) or even, in the case of South East Asia, winter 2021-22. For myself, I am convinced this is not because the underlying virus is not responsible for most of the deaths and that instead it is panic/NPIs/treatment protocols, as some suggest.(for example, places which did not panic such as Sweden, South Dakota and Belarus still saw substantial waves of deaths in 2020).Bukin and colleagues note thatof SARS-CoV-2 "could increase the pathogenicity and infectivity for humans".Some mysteries remain, particularly around what China knew and when. When did the Chinese Government become aware that the virus was spreading, and when did it realise it was a leak? Was the taking offline of the Wuhan Institute of Virology coronavirus database on September 12th 2019 a signal that it already knew or suspected something then, or just part of the general secrecy around coronavirus research? Did the U.S. military know about a viral epidemic in Hubei province (of which Wuhan is capital) in November 2019 ? Was this Covid or seasonal flu? Why, after announcing the virus on December 31st, did China not lock down Wuhan until January 23rd - was this linked to a Government-backed report on January 24th which concluded human transmission was occurring (though equivocated on how efficient it was)?The same report also provided details on what it said were theduring December, stating they were of median age 49, over two thirds had no underlying conditions and six (15%) died. Why were these patients so young and healthy compared to Covid patients elsewhere, and where were all the rest of the patients for a disease circulating globally throughout the autumn and winter?in Italy and Iran - did Wuhan experience an unusually deadly but not very infectious local variant that winter (is this why the Chinese initially had doubts about how efficiently it spread)? So much about the initial reports from Wuhan don't make sense, and indeed may be unreliable. Yet the reports from doctors like Li Wenliang on how they first encountered the virus in patients in late December seem credible.These open questions notwithstanding, the above seems to me to be the most plausible current explanation of what happened, taking into account all the available evidence.The response to the COVID-19 pandemic representedThese fanatics promote and perpetuate the ideas underpinning the draconian new approachand seeing it for what it is is the first step to defeating it.