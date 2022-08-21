Flooding in Wolfurt

West Austria (Vorarlberg and Bregenz) receives record amounts of rain as firemen battle catastrophic flooding.

Over the weekend, there were significant flash floods in Austria.

Over the previous days, the western area received record quantities of rainfall, according to meteorologists.

Up until Friday, barely 130 liter per square meter of rain fell during July and August. It was 180 liter per square meter on Friday.