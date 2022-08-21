© Courtesy CBC



A 12-year old schoolgirl who objected to being vaccinated against COVID-19 cannot be forced to take it, a Peterborough, Ontario judge has ruled."The science relating to COVID-19 is developing," wrote Justice Christopher Corkery of Ontario Superior Court. "The 'facts' are changing."According to Blacklock's Reporter, the decision came in a family court dispute. The girl's unidentified father filed a motion with the Court compelling his ex-wife to have the girl vaccinated before the start of the school year. "It's keeping everyone in our community safe," the father told the Court. "It's keeping you safe."Justice Corkery ruled he could not mandate vaccination."What are the health implications if children receive the current vaccine but skip some or all of the boosters?" said Corkery. "What future COVID variant will boosters guard against?""These are all valid questions requiring answers which are currently unavailable. It is improper for the Court to pre-determine future medical treatments at unknown times, in unknown circumstances."The Public Health Agency of Canada has not endorsed vaccine mandates for patients of any age. "We know parents who are unvaccinated," Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer, told reporters last November 19. "It's probably going to be quite difficult to convince them their kids need to be vaccinated."