The effects of lockdown may now be killing more people than are dying of Covid, official statistics suggest.Figures for excess deaths from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that around 1,000 more people than usual are currently dying each week from conditions other than the virus The Telegraph understands thatBut the figures suggest the country is facing a new silent health crisis linked to the pandemic response rather than to the virus itself.The British Heart Foundation said it was "deeply concerned" by the findings, whileDr Charles Levinson, the chief executive of Doctorcall,"Hundreds and hundreds of people dying every week - what is going on?" he said."Daily Covid statistics demanded the nation's attention, yet these terrifying figures barely get a look in. A full and urgent government investigation is required immediately."Figures released by the ONS on Tuesday showed thatthan usual in the week ending Aug 5.Although 469 deaths were because of Covid, the remaining 881 have not been explained and the ONS does not break down the remaining deaths by cause.- none of which is linked to Covid. The figure is more than three times the number of people who died because of the virus over the same period, which stood at 2,811.There were 103 Covid deaths in England on August 11 and the seven-day average is currently around 111 fatalities per day.Questioned by The Telegraph, the Department of Health admitted it had asked the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities to look into the figures and had discovered that the majority were linked to largely preventable heart and stroke and diabetes-related conditions Manyas the NHS battled the pandemic throughout 2020 and last year, leading to a huge backlog that the health service is still struggling to bring down.Dr Charmaine Griffiths, the British Heart Foundation chief executive, said: "We're deeply concerned by the initial findings that excess deaths in recent months seem to be being driven by cardiovascular disease."Without significant help for the NHS from the Government now, this situation can only get worse."Juliet Bouvier, the Stroke Association chief executive, said: "We know people haven't been having their routine appointments for the past few years now, so we've been anticipating a rise in strokes for quite a while now."This lack of opportunity to identify risk factors for stroke, coupled with increasing ambulance delays, is a recipe for increased stroke mortality and disability in those that survive."