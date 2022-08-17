O:H header
This episode of Objective:Health is another in our ongoing In The News segments.

This week we look at a study out of Thailand that found 1 in 3 teens suffer cardiovascular side effects while 1 in 43 suffer heart inflammation. We also look at what some are calling 'Turbo Cancer,' aggressive cancers that are coming up after receiving mRNA vaccinations. Some are new cancers, some are old cancers that were previously in remission, but they're coming on much stronger than doctors have previously seen. We also talk about the CDC's 'too-little-to-late' Covid policy change that basically shifts all of the US to policies Florida was implementing two years ago.

Join us for all of this and more on this episode of Objective:Health.


Running Time: 00:39:48

Download: MP3 — 36.4 MB