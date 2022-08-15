According to Reuters, the US Agency for International Development made the announcement on Monday:
"The funding, coordinated with the U.S. Treasury Department through the World Bank, will go to the Ukraine government in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August, USAID, according to the Agency for International Development."
Transfer payments of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June were already made earlier this year. Billions were also provided in military support, and a $1 billion weapons package is expected to make its way in the near future.
Ukrainian officials say that they face a $5-billion-a-month fiscal shortfall due to the war. The World Bank estimates that over half of Ukrainians will be living in poverty by the end of 2023.
USAID says that the US's financial support to the war-torn Ukraine has allowed for their government to keep gas and electricity flowing to critical infrastructure. The funds have also gone towards teachers, nurses, and other civil servants.
"The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war," USAID said in a statement.
The Biden White House approved $54 billion to be sent to Ukraine earlier this year.
Comment: 'Thank-you taxpayers.' A phrase we will never hear for a payment we never approved.