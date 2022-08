© Twitter/Simon Palmore



A 911 call released Tuesday revealed that the co-pilot who mysteriously vanished midair in North Carolina had "jumped" out of the aircraft."This is from Raleigh Airport," an FAA air traffic controller said on the recording. "We have a pilot who was inbound to the field. His co-pilot jumped out of the aircraft. He made impact to the ground and here are the coordinates."In the 13-minute call, an FAA employee said Crooks' co-pilot had reported he "jumped out without the parachute, so he might have impact to the ground."The recording captured the FAA employees frantically trying to figure out what happened to Crooks."I guess at this point in time, all we can do is recovery," an FAA controller told a dispatcher. "I don't know. I don't know. This is the craziest thing ever."Crooks, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was employed as a pilot by Colorado-based Rampart Aviation at the time of the doomed flight, according to his LinkedIn page "I hold a commercial pilot's license with single and multi-engine ratings along with tailwheel and high-performance endorsements," the profile reads.Crooks, who was also a certified flight instructor, had previously taught clients at the North Carolina-based FlightGest Academy, according to the profile.Crooks' father, Hew Crooks, told WRAL he had no idea what happened during his son's final moments."We can't process it right now," he said. "I don't know.""I would be interested in hearing the CVR recording because I'd like to hear what was going on in the cockpit that wasn't being communicated to air traffic control," Lynch said.A man who identified himself as Crooks' brother refused to comment when reached by The Post Wednesday."Not interested," he said before hanging up.The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the ongoing investigation. Preliminary information indicates the aircraft sustained substantial damage to its landing gear and fuselage, prompting the pilot to ask to make an emergency landing.The pilots were flying at the time for Rampart Aviation, which has not responded to inquiries on the nature of the flight, WRAL reported.