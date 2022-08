© AP / Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs



But China doesn't see it that way.

Here's why Nancy Pelosi's visit is such a big deal in Beijing - and how Chinese officials might respond.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unannounced but heavily anticipated landing in Taiwan on Tuesday, plunging US-China relations to a new low. Despite warnings from other top Washington officials, Pelosi has now become the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in 25 years - but the situation is far different now than it was then.First, it should be recognized how consequential this decision is.And that's because the situation now is far different than 25 years ago when then-house speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taipei. That's primarily because the then-ruling Kuomintang (KMT) party still maintained the 'One China' line, reached under the 1992 Consensus established by the National Unification Council of the Republic of China (official title for what Westerners refer to as Taiwan).It's worth remembering briefly how Taiwan as we know it came to be. It was formed during the Chinese Civil War when the ruling KMT fled to China's Taiwan after being overwhelmed by forces led by the Communist Party of China. The Republic of China is the remnants of the backward, pre-communist government.First of all, Pelosi took an official US government plane to Taipei which implies an official connection between officials in Taipei and Washington. Estimates put the cost of this trip for US taxpayers at about $90 million dollars. Part of the US' 'One China' pledge is that it will only maintain unofficial ties with Taiwan.Pelosi's visit to Taiwan will undoubtedly plunge relations between Beijing and Washington to a new low. "The Taiwan question is the most important and most sensitive issue at the very heart of China-US relations. The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo," an official statement by China's Foreign Ministry says. It doesn't appear that the US has planned for anything above military drills or diplomatic statements, and likewise, Beijing doesn't seem likely to make any sudden, knee-jerk reactions to Pelosi's visit. Chinese nationalist commentators like Hu Xijin of the Global Times have hinted at immediate military reactions - this appears unlikely.The saying goes that revenge is a dish best served cold. And China certainly has a lot of time on its hands to let that dish languish, choosing a time and place of its own to react.In the second half of 2022, during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he is seeking a third term as the general secretary of the Communist Party of China - or possibly to be elected as the chairman of the Communist Party of China, a position abolished in 1982 and most notably held by Mao Zedong. Reunification, thus permanently ending the Chinese Civil War, would certainly put him among the most important Chinese leaders ever.With the flick of a pen, Chinese officials could seriously upset the US economy, exacerbate inflation and send Biden's Democrats packing in this year's midterm elections, which would also mean dethroning Nancy Pelosi as speaker. It's anyone's guess how things progress but this seems the most likely, in my view. Bradley Blankenship is an American journalist, columnist and political commentator. He has a syndicated column at CGTN and is a freelance reporter for international news agencies including Xinhua News Agency.