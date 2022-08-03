© Taiwan Presidential Office/AP



violate China's territorial integrity.

The senior US official may have been trying to prove she can get away with anything, Russia's foreign minister saidRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, branding it a display of American disregard for international norms.the minister told journalists on Wednesday.Pelosi arrived on the self-governed Chinese island on Tuesday and met its leader Tsai Ing-wen, despite repeated warnings from Beijing to stay away. The third highest-ranking US official praised Taiwan as a fellow "democracy" and pledged American support for it against "autocratic" China.Washington formally acknowledges that Taiwan is part of China, but maintains a close informal relationship with its administration despite switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.Amid the uncertainty last week over whether Pelosi's then-rumored visit to Taiwan would take place, China warned that the US was "playing with fire" and that there will be consequences, if it happened.The Chinese military has since launched a massive military exercise near Taiwan - which the island's government claimed virtually amounted to a blockade - and imposed some trade restrictions, banning Taiwanese firms from buying sand and selling some food products.