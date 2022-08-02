This informational hearing, moderated by investigative journalist Lara Logan, presented evidence of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election and addressed the concerns in the 2022 elections.
The hearing also featured a bombshell testimony revealing exactly who in Maricopa County deleted subpoenaed 2020 Election files before delivery to Arizona Senate auditors. The County was clearly hiding something.
Election investigator Matt Vanbibber also shared his discoveries from the Maricopa County Elections Department's public footage. He finally revealed the identities of individuals who illegally deleted elections files from the Elections Management Server in April 2021.
This data was deleted before the voting machines were delivered to Senate auditors in compliance with a subpoena.
Federal law requires these files to be kept for 22 months.
Maricopa County officials previously admitted that these files were "deleted" in a Congressional hearing but later walked it back and said that the files were "archived."
This was one of the many law violations discovered by the Arizona audit and other Maricopa County's 2020 Election investigations.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on footage of the individuals deleting the files, but their identities were redacted from the public to maintain confidentiality.
On Saturday, it was revealed by Vanbibber that Maricopa County election Database Administrator Brian Ramirez was granted unauthorized entry to the server room on multiple occasions, and he deleted the files.
Vanbibber matched the server room entry logs to the video footage and found Brian Ramirez using others' cards to access the room.
Vanbibber: So basically, you have Brian entering the server room, and remember I told you he does not have badge access. We The People actually collected server room logs from Maricopa. So I went through all this video footage and matched it with the logs. What you see is Brian has Passarelli's card in the server room, and he also has Charles Cooley's badge as well.Maricopa County policies also require two people in the server room whenever someone is using the keyboard video monitor, however, Brian was alone on multiple occasions.
Logan: So, Brian is accessing the server room using the identities and cards of other people.
Page 33 of Maricopa County's rebuttal
In the photo below, Ramirez is alone in the server room, violating County elections policy. The Gateway Pundit previously reported on this violation by an unidentified individual.
Assistant Elections Director Kristi Passarelli, at the same time that the server logs were deleted.
Vanbibber: Here she is letting Brian into the server room at that time, and here he is getting on the console. And then you guys know the rest of the history.
These individuals must resign and be prosecuted before the 2022 elections.
