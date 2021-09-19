maricopa election board of supervisors fraud
© Maricopa Count
Maricopa County, AZ Board of Electors have been locked in a struggle with the State Senate over access to elections records and voting machines
Special master hired to provide answers to senate

The Arizona Senate reached an agreement with Maricopa County on the routers and splunk logs withheld from senate investigators.

Senate Leader Karen Fann released a statement on Friday evening.


A copy of the full statement can be found here.

The GOP Senators were VERY PLEASED with this announcement.

TGP reporter Jordan Conradson in Arizona will have more on the decision tonight and tomorrow.

More...