Ankara's comments come after it announced plans for a new military offensive against US-backed Kurdish militants.Turkey's top diplomat has pledged to assist the Syrian government in efforts to oust Kurdish fighters based in the country's northeast, regarded as "terrorists" by Ankara, despite a recent spike in tensions after Turkey made good on threats to take military action on its own.Speaking to Turkish broadcaster TV100 for an interview on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country is prepared to work alongside Damascus against Kurdish militants fighting under the banner of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).Cavusoglu went on to say that Turkey had also reached out to Iran on the matter, as the Islamic Republic has long fought in support of the Syrian government against rebels and jihadist groups during the country's decade-long civil war.However, while Damascus has periodically sparred with Kurdish fighters, it has largely focused its efforts on Sunni militant factions - some linked with Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) - and has even cooperated with the SDF and allied Kurdish units in that fight at times.In June, Turkey announced plans for a new offensive in Syria's Kurdish-controlled regions, saying it would create a 30-kilometer 'safe zone' along the Syria-Turkey border, a plan similar to previous Turkish operations in border cities such as Manbij.Cavusoglu slammed the American statement, calling it "unacceptable" and "a good example of the insincerity of the United States in the fight against terrorism."However, while Turkey remains fixated on Kurdish groups, it also supports a force of paramilitary fighters in Syria which it calls the 'Syrian National Army', largely made up of remnants of the rebel Free Syrian Army, another formerly US-backed faction. The FM insisted Damascus must distinguish between 'terrorists' and the 'moderate opposition', apparently referring to the Turkish-backed units operating in Syria.