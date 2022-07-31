"Our mission is to assemble the largest complex of public and private lands devoted to wildlife in the lower 48. For comparison, about 25% larger than Yellowstone."



"We're not asking the federal government to create anything, we're not asking the federal government for any money. Instead, we're engaged in private philanthropy and voluntary exchange by buying ranches from people who would like to sell that to us."

"It's an area that doesn't have a lot of people in it and has been depopulating for a long, long time. So, the thinking was, perhaps there's greater potential for less conflict over conservation in this part of the world."

"Those donors are able to write those contributions off as a charitable donation, so they don't have to live with the consequences of what they're doing to these communities. It's really concerning that we have such an amount of foreign money coming into AP to buy up our ag land. For the future of food security of this country, we need to take a close look at that."

"It's just flatly illegal. This is federal land that is specifically — by the Taylor Grazing Act, by federal law — set aside for livestock grazing. Bison are not livestock, even under federal law.



"That's the part that everyone just seems to be ignoring here. AP doesn't want to admit that, certainly the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Interior don't want to admit that. But that's just the fact."

© Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP



"We don't think of it as non-productive use. Those bison are playing very productive roles. It's absolutely true they're not a commercial livestock production, but they're productive in the sense of what they do for that prairie ecosystem. Yeah, some of that land is going out of production, but land is going out of production everywhere, all the time."

© AP/Matthew Brown



"Let's say in a couple of years, we have 1,200 head of bison. In the seven counties in which we work, there are probably half a million head of cattle. This critique that we're somehow dropping the neutron bomb and wiping out agriculture in this area — it's just nonsensical."

© William Campbell-Corbis/Getty Images



"AP is working to buy up as much land as they can to take as many cattle off the landscape as they can and, ultimately, drive those folks out of there. Those lands were created in the first place to ensure an adequate and consistent supply of protein for the country.



"That's probably one of the bigger dangers from AP. If they can set this new precedent with BLM, we think that [non-governmental organizations] throughout the West are going to be buying up land to take control of these grazing leases and take them out of production. This is really bigger than AP."

The little-known projectby stitching together about 3.2 million acres of private and public lands, according to the American Prairie Foundation, which founded the reserve more than 20 years ago. The group has recorded— since 2004 and continues to aggressively expand.Pete Geddes, AP's vice president and chief external relations officer, told Fox News Digital in an interview:The American Prairie Foundation has raised tens of millions of dollars in recent years, according to recent tax filings, thanks in large part to its. Hansjoerg Wyss, a Swiss financier and mega-donor of liberal causes, deceased German retail mogul Erivan Haub, John Mars, the heir to the Mars candy fortune, and Susan Packard Orr, daughter of the Hewlett-Packard Co. co-founder, have all donated to AP, Bloomberg previously reported. The AP said about 3% of its contributions have come from international donors. Geddes said:Chuck Denowh, the policy director at the United Property Owners of Montana (UPOM), a group made up of local ranchers opposed to AP's plans, said:Denowh said the vast majority of locals throughout the surrounding counties who have looked after and conserved the land for decades are opposed to the AP's plans. The region is almost entirely dependent on the agriculture industry.giving visitors "a chance to witness the majestic species." UPOM has expressed concern thatan infectious disease commonly found in bison and elk populations, which could be extremely costly for ranchers if spread to their cattle.The foundation requested permission from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the federal agency responsible for managing 245 million acres of public lands, to allow bison grazing on portions of the leased property in 2017 and again in 2019. The agency announced Thursday that it hadMontana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark said the plan would remove "large chunks of land from production agriculture," likely decrease agricultural production revenue and harm support industries in the area like machinery sales and ranch laborers.Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told Fox News Digital in an interview:The Taylor Grazing Act, which Congress passed in 1934, is designed to prevent overgrazing by allowing local ranchers to lease public land for livestock grazing and raising forage crops. The bill was approved to increase food and livestock production on land that had, for years, been severely mismanaged.While AP has argued the law allows for bison grazing, the group has also acknowledged its plans are primarily centered on conservation, not production. For example, the group boasts on its website thatin the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, allowing federal authorities to "restore the habitat primarily for wildlife use."Geddes told Fox News Digital:An estimated 800 bison currently roam on some of AP's property, a number the group hopes will swell to "several thousand" as part of its wildlife restoration plan.AP currently leases out some of the land it oversees to cattle ranchers, who, amid a major regional drought, are desperate for grasslands available for livestock grazing. Geddes saidonce bison are allowed to roam on that leased land.according to the Montana Department of Agriculture. As of January,making it one of the few states with more cattle than people.Overall, cattle inventories have declined in Montana and across the country over the last several years, a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service showed. Denowh told Fox News Digital: