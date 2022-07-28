© Science Photo Library



'Orwellian'

"The supermarket is adding customers to secret watch-lists with no due process, meaning shoppers can be spied on, blacklisted across multiple stores and denied food shopping despite being entirely innocent. This is a deeply unethical and a frankly chilling way for any business to behave."

"It does not bring serious criminals to justice... it does not protect the public from harm in any meaningful way. At best, it displaces crime, empowering individual businesses to keep 'undesirables' out of their stores and move them elsewhere."

Crime prevention

"We take our responsibilities around the use of facial recognition extremely seriously and work hard to balance our customers' rights with the need to protect our colleagues and customers from unacceptable violence and abuse.



"The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and this technology has made a significant difference to this, in the limited number of high-risk locations where it is being used.



"Signage is on display in the relevant stores. As long as it continues to prevent violent attacks, then we believe its use is justified."

"Facial recognition may be used where it is necessary because other methods to prevent crime, such as policing, CCTV and manned guarding, have tried and failed.



"Any privacy intrusion is minimal and proportionate. Facewatch is proven to be effective at crime prevention, and our clients experience a significant reduction in crime."

The Southern Co-Op chain is facing a legal challenge to its use of facial recognition technology to cut crime.The privacy campaign group says the system at the convenience storesBut Southern says it is only using the Facewatch system in shops with a history of crime, to protect its staff. The co-operative runs 200 convenience stores across southern England, of which 35 have the system installed.A single camera captures the faces of people who enter the shops, and the images are analysed and converted into biometric data. This is then compared with a database of people the co-operative says have stolen from its shops, or been violent.A spokeswoman said the watch-list was not a list of people with criminal convictions, but of people for which the business had evidence of criminal or anti-social behaviour. Any shopper previously banned would be asked to leave, and others would be approached by staff with an offer of "how can I help?" to make it clear their presence had been detected.shared with the BBC. The group says the biometric scans are "Orwellian in the extreme". Big Brother Watch's director Silkie Carlo said:The complaint to the ICO claims the system breaches data protection laws becauseBig Brother Watch argues that facial recognition isin general, and "highly privacy-intrusive" for people whose details are on the watch-list.it said.The data produced from the facial recognition cameras is deleted after being compared with the watch-list, but the original picture is kept for 72 hours in case an individual subsequently breaks the law or is violent.Southern Co-Op said it would welcome any "constructive feedback" from the Information Commissioner.The cameras are in use at Southern Co-Op shops in towns and cities including Portsmouth, Southampton, Bristol, Bournemouth, Hove, Croydon and Chichester.Facewatch also provides the biometric cameras to Costcutter, Sports Direct, Spar, Nisa stores and Frasers Group.The security system company said: