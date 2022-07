Journalist Tim Pool went to war with Twitter on Monday after the social media platform locked him out of his account for criticizing "groomers.""Twitter just locked me out of my account lol. I don't care enough about twitter for the tweet to stay up so whatever. F*ck you twitter," Pool tweeted on Monday."The platform is so worthless I dont feel that any tweet I put up matters at all so idc to keep it up however I do think sh*tposting matters and I will keep sh*tposting," Pool said.The headlines shared by Pool include:"Hahaha twitter also just told me all my ad runs are cancelled," Pool wrote."I agree with @Timcast. Twitter proactively shelters and enables pedophiles and people who want to recruit children into sexuality-based cults," Lindsay wrote while standing in solidarity alongside Pool."The degree of this sheltering raises important questions. It's unconscionable on its own, but is there an agenda? Are people paid? Leveraging sexual relationships? All of the above?" Lindsay said in the following Tweet.Pool concluded the Twitter war on Monday by writing, "from now on i just straight up call them pedophiles."