Since the early days of the pandemic, evidence has consistently shown that Covid poses almost no risk to children. A major British study from last year estimated the survival rate for under 18s as 99.995%, and found that three quarters of under 18s who died from Covid had a serious underlying health condition.The study, authored by Valtyr Thors and colleagues, has one key advantage over previous studies: thanks to Iceland's small population and comprehensive record-keeping, the authors were able to identify all children infected with Covid up to August 31st 2021 (or very nearly all).This allows them to put upper bounds on the proportion of children who experience particular outcomes, such as death, hospitalisation or severe symptoms. It also means their findings can't be attributed to selection effects whereby certain types of children were more or less likely to take part.Thors and colleagues' main results are shown in the table below. Note: the criteria for "mild", "moderate" and "severe" symptoms are those given by the WHO (see Table 6.3 here ).Looking back at the table,, and more than 1 in 5 were completely asymptomatic. Interestingly, those aged 4-13 were more likely to be asymptomatic than both younger and older children.An important caveat is that Icelandic 16-17 year olds were vaccinated in April and May of 2021, which may have reduced the severity of symptoms in this group toward the end of the study period. However, this is unlikely to have had much impact on the results, since the vast majority of data correspond to unvaccinated children and/or the period prior to vaccination.