By the end of May 2022, COVID-19 deaths in Iceland were 153 in total. Based on figures from the Directorate of Health, published by the online daily Fréttin The Directorate of Health hasAs vaccination started on December 29th 2020, it must be assumed that the 31 who died in 2020 were all unvaccinated. This means after vaccination started and until the end of January 2022, we have eight deaths among the unvaccinated and 80 among the vaccinated, i.e.,As approximately 90% of adults have now been vaccinated , those figures by themselves do not suggest the vaccines have had any effect to reduce the probability of death. Age-adjusted and time-based figures on deaths and vaccinations might however improve the picture for the vaccinated if those were being disclosed. Or maybe they wouldn't, which is the reason they are not being disclosed.Comparison of the case fatality rate in 2020 versus 2021 seems to indicate the picture may be less bleak than the raw data suggest.The vaccinations may explain explain part of this difference, though many of the 2021 cases occurred towards the end of the year, when the much less lethal Omicron variant had taken over. Improved treatment over time may also explain a falling mortality rate.Lastly, the extent to which we can rely on the official figures is uncertain, given the sudden and unexplained changes we have witnessed before and the reluctance to disclose data to journalists, of which I have repeatedly seen first-hand evidence.Based on the available data, and taking into account the change in the CFR, it may thus be concluded that in Iceland, the protection provided by vaccination against death from COVID-19 is somewhere in the range of 0-50% (as the CFR has reduced by 50%). At the same time,It can hardly be denied that the high hopes most of us had for the vaccines at the start of last year were not well founded, to say the least.