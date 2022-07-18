Also on this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the 'surprising' Manitoba government data on hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19, as well as alarming new studies on the frequency of menstrual problems in vaccinated women. The Science is apparently not behaving as it's 'supposed' to.
In the second half, they switch to the ongoing titanic struggle between Russian and
Running Time: 01:27:49
Download: MP3 — 60.3 MB
This podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and YouTube. Show Notes
- 'Up to 10,000 excess heatwave deaths' should be anticipated - Ex-Govt Chief Scientist
- Blood clots: Heat can cause blood to turn 'sticky' warns expert - the one thing to avoid
- Ivor Cummins interview with Mattias Desmet
- GBNews interview with Jamie Jenkins on falling birth rates and rising excess deaths rising
- Manitoba Health Weekly C-19 Data
- Covid-19 masks to return, German minister says
- PicNic food distribution center - part-owned by Bill Gates - burns down in Netherlands
- Texas Wind Power Is Failing Right When the State Needs It Most
- Leaked audio: Biden blackmailing/bribing Ukrainian president Poroshenko in 2016
- George Soros on 'non-democrat' Poroshenko
- Jordan Peterson: Russia Vs. Ukraine Or Civil War In The West?
- Ukraine threatens to strike Crimea with American missiles
- Europe becomes top US oil consumer - Bloomberg
- Era of Western dominance ending - Tony Blair
- Telegraph: Russia suffers 'wild shell hunger' as Ukraine hits arms depots with long-range Western rockets
- Times: Ukraine has one million ready for fightback to recapture south
- German diplomats laugh at Trump in UNGA when he warns them of over-reliance on Russian energy
Was blowing up the Guidestones, hence making the news, an act to confirm our silent consent ... Seems that they just put it out there that the objective is to reduce world population down to 500 million, and still the sheeple remain silent and thus give their consent
Acts of magick need consent