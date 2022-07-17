© ANNA EIRIKH-ROSE



Symbolism

The history of the Sha'ar HaGolan site

The excavation is being carried out in conjunction with the French Center for Research in Jerusalem under the co-direction of Dr. Julien Vieugue."This woman ceramic figurine is a hallmark of Yarmukian culture," Eirikh-Rose said.Though dubbed "coffee-bean" eyes,, she said.All the small details of the figurine are important for its cultic symbolism, she said, and"It is really impressive, and was a very elaborate way of making a figurine," she said. "It was not simple to make."It was so named for the discovery of the archaeological remains at the Sha'ar Hagolan site dated to 6,400-6,000 BCE near the northern bank of the Yarmuk River in the central Jordan Valley.First excavated in 1949, the Sha'ar Hagolan site was identified by Hebrew University Professor Moshe Stekelis as belonging to the Yarmuk culture. A subsequent excavation by Hebrew University Prof. Yosef Garfinkel ended in 2004.The finds are on exhibit at the Museum of Yarmukian Culture at the kibbutz.Eirikh-Rose said the current re-excavation of the site was begun next to previous excavations. It is meant to expose the site layer by layer, until reaching the Neolithic pre-ceramic level of the settlement to research the culture's use and production of ceramic pottery."Although the site of Sha'ar Hagolan has been dug several times, revealing the additional layers one at a time, this time there is a clear purpose for our excavation: we want to understand the origin and mechanism of development of the pottery production in the world of this ancient period in the Levant region," she said.Eirikh-Rose noted that 8,000 years ago, the inhabitants of this site began to use pottery vessels and mass-produce them., not just one bowl here and one bowl there," she said.Previous excavations at the Sha'ar Hagolan site haveAt its height, the settlement, said Eirikh-Rose. Although other Yarmukian sites have been identified since, Sha'ar Hagolan is the largest, probably indicating its role as a Yarmukian cultural center.Eirikh-Rose said the newly uncovered figurine will be taken for residue analysis, which will help researchers establish what types of clay were used to create it. Continued study of these figurines may also help researchers in their quest to determine whether the "Mother Goddess" was used in cultic practices or was already part of established religion."There are so many theories," she said. "This is a big question to study- the development of religious beliefs and culture."