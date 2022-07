A Mexican abortion group is ramping up efforts to send abortion pills to the US, where access to the procedure has become restricted in some states Since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, which legalized abortion nationwide, the group has been bombarded with calls and messages from people in the US looking for abortion pills, a short New York Times documentary uncovered The group is called "Las Libres" meaning "the free ones.""We don't ask for a lot of information," staff said. "We don't know their names or ages."But states moving away from abortion are also banning abortion pills. In Texas, dispensing the pill is a criminal offense punishable by jail time.In states banning abortion, it's unclear whether women receiving pills or distributing them will face prosecution. The group plans to continue distributing the pills.Las Libres asked the New York Times not to film how they package the pills to protect the women receiving the pills.