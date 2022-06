In a statement released Friday on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion landmark ruling Roe v Wade, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice will "use every tool at our disposal" to protect reproductive freedom."The Justice Department strongly disagrees with the Court's decision," Garland said."The Justice Department will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom," Garland insisted. "And we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.Attorney General Merrick Garland called on Congress to "codify" reproductive rights for American citizens and to take other legislative measures that ensure access to comprehensive reproductive services.The Justice Department's statement was met with heavy criticism, with many pointing out that it is their duty to enforce federal laws."How long before Garland declares Supreme Court Justices as 'domestic terrorists' for overturning Roe vs Wade?" Donald Trump Jr. said on Twitter.In a 6-3 vote on Friday, the United States Supreme Court ruled in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization and overturned abortion landmark ruling Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion at the federal level.