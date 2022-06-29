© REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein



BOTH SIDES DIG IN

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion nationwide in 1973, the issue has become one of the defining fault lines in U.S. politics, with Democratic politicians firmly supporting abortion rights and Republican lawmakers lining up in opposition.So what changed?Abortion on demand was legal in four states in the early 1970s, while 14 more allowed it under some circumstances.Voters also did not see the issue along partisan lines. The General Social Survey opinion poll foundIn the years that followed, conservative activists like Phyllis Schlafly seized on the issue as a threat to traditional values and enlisted evangelical churches, which had shown a new interest in politics following a series of court rulings that limited prayer in public settings."For many evangelicals, this was more about family and women and sex," she said.In 1980, the Southern Baptist Convention passed a resolution opposing abortion, reversing its earlier position.Republican Ronald Reagan's presidential victory that same year gave abortion opponents a powerful ally in the White House. At the same time, women's rights activists gained more influence within the Democratic Party and pushed leaders to support abortion rights.In the years that followed, the dividing lines became more apparent as political candidates found it increasingly necessary to align with activists who were becoming more influential within their parties.Since 1989, abortion-rights groups have donated $32 million to Democrats and $3 million to Republican candidates who support keeping abortion legal, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks money in politics. Groups that opposed abortion have given $14 million to Republicans and only $372,000 to Democrats over that time period.By the turn of the century, only 31% of Republicans supported on-demand abortion, while Democratic support remained steady at 45%, according to the General Social Survey.Biden, who supported a ban on federal funding for most abortions in the Medicaid program for the poor for most of his political career, reversed his position as he sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.In the current Congress, only one House Democrat and one Senate Democrat voted against legislation that would make abortion legal nationwide under all circumstances. The bill failed in the Senate, but Democrats have said they plan to make it a central issue in the November 2022 elections.