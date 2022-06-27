NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

This week on NewsReal we discussed the monumental Supreme Court decision regarding abortion rights in the USA, the ongoing catastrophic consequences of Covid lockdowns, the evisceration of the Ukrainian military in Ukraine, and the geopolitical consequences of Western elites running everything into the ground.First up, Roe vs Wade: what was it, what does its 'overturning' mean, and why is there so much government-driven hysteria about it?...02:23:44— 98.7 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.