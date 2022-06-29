© AFP / Alex Kent



Memoree Joelle is a writer and constitutional conservative living in Los Angeles.

Since the US Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the hysteria coming from the left has been in full force, with extreme reactions that have taken the pro-choice movement to pro-abortion cringe.Now, if you want abortion legal in your state, voice your opinion to your elected representatives. Codify it into law at the state level. That's how 'We the People' are meant to govern ourselves in America.We are on the brink of another civil war culturally, and the left's unhinged reaction to the Supreme Court decision has driven another wedge between us. This makes upholding our Constitution and respecting our court more important than ever, lest we descend into chaos and societal collapse. Yes, it may be hard to hear, but even if you are very unhappy about the court's ruling, you must accept the outcome.I don't expect much other than absurdity when it comes from Hollywood, so it's not worth it to get into the insanity coming from celebrities on this topic. We've all seen their social media posts.But I do expect my fellow Americans to grasp basic civics, and to behave sanely. They seem less and less capable of doing that.Calling on our highest court to be abolished is not sane or normal.Nobody is forcing anyone to have children here, and despite what the righteously fuming Twitter Karens screech, no one is coming for women with a Handmaid's costume and a warrant to seize all birth control pills. But we need to face the realities of abortion head on.Because even the most hardcore feminist must surely grasp that when a woman undergoes an abortion, a life is ended. Even if you see a fetus as less important than the mother, or view a fetus as just a 'clump of cells' as some say, it is still indeed a life form. A single cell is life. Even a bean sprout is a living thing. If we were all to stop recognizing a fetus as life at all, we would be stepping into very dangerous territory. We would be setting a precedent that ignores our very humanity. Yet I see the new brand of what I can only call pro-abortionists wading deep into those terrifying waters.The extremist takes, online and off, are not doing women any favors, and they certainly aren't doing society any good. If the left in this country truly cares about women's bodily autonomy, as they insist they do, and if they truly care about women's lives, I suggest starting with the basics. First, definite what a woman is. Then maybe we can talk.