"We give a lot of feedback to employees throughout the year to help them succeed and make sure they understand expectations," Amazon said.

"If I walk back through those doors, it's going to show the workers that they can fight," he said.

OFF TASK FOR SIX MINUTES

Being off task for six minutes in June 2018, resulting in a reprimand that a Carteret, New Jersey, warehouse worker received at 2:57 a.m. during the same shift.

Meeting 94% of the company's productivity goal instead of 100%. For weeks, a worker at the same New Jersey warehouse had surpassed expectations. But Amazon management warned him in October 2017 about possible termination if he didn't improve his rate of scanning and verifying items, which dipped to 164 per hour, below the target of about 175.

Exceeding break time by four minutes. Although Amazon offers a "5 minute walking grace" period for breaks, the same New Jersey worker who was dinged for productivity also received a write-up in March 2017 telling him not to exceed the time limit.

Making four errors grabbing items shoppers ordered in a single spring 2019 week, during which a New York City warehouse worker picked more than 15,800 goods correctly for customers.

WALKING LIKE HE'S '1,000 YEARS OLD'

"You're sitting there worried about whether you're going to have a job tomorrow because your rate is not where it's supposed to be," recalled Bryson, now 59. "It was horrible."

"Your recent job performance has met or exceeded Productivity expectations," he was advised.

"It doesn't matter how much I work or how good I work," he said. "It's a game you can't win."

Amazon worker Gerald Bryson had hand-counted thousands of items in his warehouse's inventory over three days when his manager showed him a "Supportive Feedback Document."Internal Amazon documents, previously unreported, reveal how routinely the company measured workers' performance in minute detail and admonished those who fell even slightly short of expectations - sometimes before their shift ended. In a single year ending April 2020, the company issued more than 13,000 so-called "disciplines" in Bryson's warehouse alone, one lawyer for Amazon said in court papers. The facility had about 5,300 employees around that time.In March, Bryson's workplace voted to become Amazon's first organized warehouse in the United States, and staff from more than 100 other facilities nationwide are striving to follow suit, according to the Amazon Labor Union, an independent labor group formed in April 2021.Amazon, the largest online retailer in the United States, disclosed these records in response to a complaint by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) over Bryson's dismissal in April 2020. Many of these documents also were contained in a separate and ongoing federal court lawsuit in which the NLRB sought to stop what it called Amazon's "flagrant unfair labor practices" - actions the company denied in court papers.In a statement, Amazon said the goals it sets are "fair and based on what the majority of the team is actually accomplishing." The company says it delivers more praise to workers than criticism.Kathy Drew King, regional director of the NLRB's Brooklyn office, said the board "has vigorously sought" Amazon's compliance with labor law.An administrative law judge this April ordered Bryson's reinstatement after finding the retailer had fired him illegally for protesting workplace safety conditions. Amazon is appealing the judge's decision, saying in a statement thatBryson, now a union organizer, added that he isn't sure he'll return.Amazon told the judge in Bryson's case that it could not meet NLRB demands in a subpoena to provide the thousands of disciplinary notices it delivered to employees that year, calling the requirement "unduly burdensome."However, it provided statistics for what it called "disciplines" - which include firings, suspensions and warnings - at three warehouses, and it turned over scores of personnel files. These included more than 600 notices for workers between 2015 and 2021 that were positive, negative or neutral. It is not clear from the records whether the notices were a representative sample of the company's feedback. Also in the records were worker affidavits and email exchanges between Amazon and government lawyers.Among the documented violations for which Amazon faulted employees:In its statement, Amazon said these write-ups did not accurately reflect its current policies. In a June 2021 blog post, the company said it began averaging workers' "time off task" - periods of inactivity - over a longer period before engaging with employees. It did not specify how the period was extended. Amazon acknowledged that some managers had incorrectly resorted to discipline rather than "coaching" workers.According to Amazon's statement to Reuters, less than 25% of feedback is about what it called "opportunities for improvement," and the majority of that relates to attendance, such as when an employee risks exceeding allotted time off.Without full records of company notices, Reuters was unable to verify those figures.However, the raw numbers of "disciplines" cited by Amazon itself in court papers suggested they were prolific.Some individual employees received numerous disciplinary notices.A stack of critical notices dogged Bryson despite what he described as his best efforts to meet Amazon's standards. He joined the Staten Island warehouse shortly after it opened in 2018, with starting pay of $16.50 an hour. His job was to count bin after bin of screws, bolts and other inventory using a gun-shaped scanner.After first being warned in writing about mistakes, Bryson said he slowed down to get the count right. On Dec. 6 that year,, the Amazon documents show. Bryson said he just kept "counting and moving and counting and moving," and was slapped again with write-ups for errors. Ultimately, he blazed through nearly 8,000 items over four days in January 2019 - fast and accurate enough to clinch Amazon's praise.Workers in recent years have flocked to the giant retailer for wages generally higher than its biggest rivals'. Last September, to hire in a tight labor market, Amazon said it raised its average starting salary for U.S. operations staff to more than $18 an hour, about 10% more than the average salary then offered by Walmart, the country's largest private employer.But the work took an emotional toll, at least two employees said in the court records. Roshawn Heslop, a ship dock employee in North Haven, said stress led him to lash out in November 2019 after a manager confronted him for leaving his post. "I'm doing my f*cking job," Heslop said, according to a human resources summary of the incident. According to HR records, the manager was skeptical of Heslop's explanation that he had gone to get a tool.Amazon said write-ups like that are uncommon, but "it's important to treat each other with respect, and we do not tolerate, at any level, inappropriate behavior."Heslop, 28, who still works for Amazon, says the company itself doesn't respect workers like him.