Staten Island warehouse employees become first in US to organize in grassroots union.Employees of Amazon's largest New York City warehouse have voted to unionize, overcoming the trillion-dollar company's ferocious opposition, to become its first American workers to successfully organize.ALU, which launched last April in an effort to organize JFK8 and the three other Amazon facilities on Staten Island, is a grassroots effort established by a former colleague who got the axe for his own worker organizing efforts in 2020.After watching an effort by Amazon workers to unionize in Bessemer, Alabama, fail, Smalls formed ALU, reasoning that a brand-new union made up of solely Amazon employees was the best way to take on the mega-corporation.Amazon responded with disappointment to the Staten Island election results, revealing in a statement posted to its website that the company isWorkers might object to this characterization, however, reportedly laboring in a workplace papered with banners reading "Vote No," forced to attend mandatory weekly anti-union meetings, and subject to the depredations of Global Strategy Group, a polling firm closely tied to Democratic political groups. The company launched a spin-heavy website on which it attempted to frame its own benefits as superior to those offered by unions, though it's not clear whose unions they compared themselves to, given that no American Amazon employees are union members.