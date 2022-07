© Twitter



As the US prepares to deliver its HIMARS mobile precision rocket system to Ukraine, the latest bid to fortify its forces with advanced war-fighting equipment against Russia's offensive push, few have noticed how much Russia's artillery systems rely on US and Western-made electronic parts and components.So while Ukraine is receiving highly publicized support from the US and European countries for its artillery systems,to keep its rival systems up, running and firing on Ukrainian positions. In particular, those parts are keeping Russia's target-identifying Orlan-10 drones aloft.Ukraine's Western-supplied artillery is longer range than what Russia is deploying. M777 155mm towed howitzers while Canada and Australia sent smaller numbers. Recently the M777 has been upgraded with M982 Excalibur artillery shells that are GPS-guided. These longer-range shells - up to 70 kilometers - offer a significant advantage to Ukraine's forces.Reports indicate that the HIMARS being sent to Ukraine, initially four sets for training, will be equipped with GMLRS unitary rockets, which also have. These also have a 200-pound unitary warhead (M31) designed to knock out point targets.HIMARS can also launch even longer-range rockets but US President Joe Biden has said he does not want to transfer systems that could strike deep into Russian territory.But so, too, can the Russians.The Russian answer to the artillery systems sent to Ukraine is the MSTA SM-2 , which is a mobile 152mm (60-caliber) gun system mounted on a chassis derived from the Russian T-73 main battle tank.Rounds fired from this gun have aRecently the Russians added a new laser-guided munition called the Krasnopol-D , improving the range slightly to 43 kilometers.Ukraine is using its artillery mostly to try and knock out as much Russian equipment as possible, but not so much as an offensive battle tactic.Russia, on the other hand, is attempting to use its artillery to create "cauldrons" where maximum firepower is being used to drive Ukrainian forces out of battle strategic locations.While a good deal of Russia's approach resembles a land version of what the US used to call carpet bombing in Vietnam,Russia's MSTA guns are now linked to Orlan-10 drones. The drones are able to identify targets and provide coordinates using accurate triangulation and also stand by to assure a target has been destroyed. Some Orlan-10 drones have laser designators.The Orlan-10 is a home-built Russian drone that is made mostly with parts coming from the US, China, Taiwan, France, Japan, Sweden, Israel and elsewhere. Early versions of the drone were fairly easy to jam electronically, but more advanced versions also have thermal cameras that can work during day and night, and have been equipped with more jam-resistant Kometa M-VT GPS chips, manufactured in Russia under an Israeli license.The earlier versions of Orlan-10 drones used commercial Japanese Canon cameras , namely models 750D and 800D. The Russians glued the setting dials on the cameras so they could not easily be changed. The Orlan-10 engine also is Japanese-made.Some of the other companies involved in supplying parts for Orlan-10 drones include Lynred infrared(France), AxisIPVideo (Sweden), Cirocomm (Taiwan), Ublox (Switzerland), XilinxInc (US), AllianceMemory (US), Sony (Japan) Playstation, Saito (Japan, but engine made in China).The Orlan-10 is available in many versions and more than 1,000 have been produced.Russia deploys many different drone types in Ukraine, some for reconnaissance, some for electronic warfare and others in the form of attack drones, including so-called suicide drones.Russian drone development lags Western and Chinese systems, and Russia lacks the industrial base for critical components, meaning it depends on external supplies for its drones. This holds true also for other Russian weapons that use imported electronics.It is important to keep in mind that countries that won't enforce the US and NATO embargo on Russia, such as India and Turkey,It is remarkable that Washington has neglected this extremely important supply to Russia's war-fighting machine.