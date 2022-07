Whenever appropriate to control the spread of a highly contagious communicable disease, the State Commissioner of Health may issue and/or may direct the local health authority to issue isolation and/or quarantine orders, consistent with due process of law, to all such persons as the State Commissioner of Health shall determine appropriate.

In February, New York Democratic governor Kathy Hochul enacted a new order that would allow health officials to enforce isolation and quarantine wherever they deemed it necessary. Rule 2.13 of the law, titled "Isolation and Quarantine Procedures," reads as follows:Following the passage of the rule, state Sen. George Borrello, two Republican state Assembly members, and NYS United filed a lawsuit against Gov. Hochul as well as state health commissioner Mary Bassett, the state Health Department, and the state Public Health and Health Planning Council.In his ruling, NY Supreme Court Justice Ronald Ploetz argued similarly."The efficacy of isolating or quarantining infected individuals has been known to mankind since Biblical times, and probably before," he wrote in his decision.he continued, "far more egregious than other health safety measures, such as requiring mask-wearing at certain venues. Involuntary quarantine may have far-reaching consequences such as loss of income (or employment) and isolation from family."In New York, the Supreme Court is in the bottom tier of the judicial system, with the Court of Appeals taking the spot as the "highest court in the land."