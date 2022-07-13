media news tv screens
© Vertigo3d / Getty Images
The criminal justice system and banks are more trusted than the media at this point.

Just when you thought trust in the media couldn't sink any lower... it has.

Pollster Gallup has found that confidence in the establishment media has sunk to an historic low with both printed and television news seeing yet another another drop over the past year, each losing an average five percent of people who had previously said they had a "great deal" of trust in the institutions.

The survey found that only Congress is a less trusted institution in the U.S. than television news, with only 11 percent of respondents saying they have "quite a lot" of trust in it.

Newspapers garnered a little more, but still only a measly 16 percent.

The criminal justice system and banks are more trusted than the media at this point.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out that the only reason the media manages to register trust levels above zero is because of identity politics, specifically Democrats choosing to side with the blatantly biased agenda driven regime messaging outlets.


Once again, Greenwald noted that establishment journalists refuse to self critique, a point he also made last year when a Reuters study found that nowhere is the media less trusted than in America where fewer than one in three people have any form of trust in the institution.