© Vertigo3d / Getty Images

The criminal justice system and banks are more trusted than the media at this point.Just when you thought trust in the media couldn't sink any lower... it has.The criminal justice system and banks are more trusted than the media at this point.Journalist Glenn Greenwald pointed out that the only reason the media manages to register trust levels above zero is because of identity politics, specifically Democrats choosing to side with the blatantly biased agenda driven regime messaging outlets.