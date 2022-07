A large phase 3 trial in Brazil showed that two doses, administered at an interval of 14 days, had an efficacy of 51% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe COVID-19, and 100% against hospitalization starting 14 days after receiving the second dose.

Chile is known to be the most economically developed country in Latin America, with a GDP per capita of $28,500 - about the same as Bulgaria. It's therefore not surprising the country's vaccine rollout proceeded rapidly. As a matter of fact,. Chile has also administered a greater number of 'booster' doses.Unlike in the West, however, a large fraction of the vaccines given. While this often vaccine is said to be less effective than the Western-made ones, the WHO claims it's up to '100% effective' against severe disease:And a study carried out in Chile itself reported an effectiveness against hospitalisation of 88%, and an effectiveness against death of 86%.These are big numbers. But by now, we know to treat them with a healthy degree of scepticism. So let's look at excess mortality in Chile:, which burgeoned in January of 2022. By this time, 86% of the population were double-vaccinated and 57% were 'boosted'. Despite this,Of course, you wouldn't know this by looking at Chile's 'official' Covid death rate, which suggests the third wave was considerably less deadly than the first.- let alone 100%, as the WHO claims. And note: Chile had already seen substantial excess mortality in both 2020 and 2021 - meaning the spike in early 2020 can't be attributed to the 'dry tinder' effect.