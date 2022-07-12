claims it's up to '100% effective' against severe disease:
A large phase 3 trial in Brazil showed that two doses, administered at an interval of 14 days, had an efficacy of 51% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe COVID-19, and 100% against hospitalization starting 14 days after receiving the second dose.And a study carried out in Chile itself reported an effectiveness against hospitalisation of 88%, and an effectiveness against death of 86%.
Comment: In fact , the effectiveness of the COVID-19 experimental vaccine was almost non-existent when the real data was analyzed on more objective way. The effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine was just a myth based on lies.
These are big numbers. But by now, we know to treat them with a healthy degree of scepticism. So let's look at excess mortality in Chile:
manyothercountries, Chile saw a major post-vaccination wave, which burgeoned in January of 2022. By this time, 86% of the population were double-vaccinated and 57% were 'boosted'. Despite this, excess mortality peaked at 63%, and was actually greater than in the country's first wave.
Of course, you wouldn't know this by looking at Chile's 'official' Covid death rate, which suggests the third wave was considerably less deadly than the first.
Add Chile to the growing list of countries whose post-vaccination waves were as or more deadly than their pre-vaccination waves.
Comment: The same scenarion is happening in Singapoure also. Excess mortality after a mass vaccination campaign in the country.
The research in the UK showed that not that there is no Efficiency of the vaccine against COVID, but it actually increased the risk of getting a severe form of the infection.
A vaccine effectiveness of minus-100% means the vaccinated are twice as likely to be infected as the unvaccinated.
