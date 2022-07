© Unknown



The Case

The Bigger Picture

At its core, the issue the Clean Power Plan presents is whether EPA is bound by the rule of law and must operate within the framework established by the United States Constitution. ...



Accordingly, EPA's gambit would mean citizens surrendering their right to be represented by an accountable and responsive government that accords with the postulates of federalism.

It's been an eventful month for decisions from the Supreme Court. Monumental decisions on issues of life , the Second Amendment , and religious freedom have now been followed up by West Virginia v. EPA , a decision that has major implications for checking runaway regulators and for the economy.In short, theIn doing so, the Supreme Court has made it harder for other regulatory agencies to get away with similar power grabs.To appreciate the implications of this decision, first consider the things you did this morning to get ready for the day. The alarm on your phone or clock worked. The shower was just the right temperature. Your coffee was hot and the cream was cold. Your clothes are more likely to have matched because of a well-lit room. And you may have turned on a computer to start the workday — all because of electricity Americans are extremely blessed to often take for granted all that happens behind the scenes when they plug something into an outlet. Whether we think about it or not, energy is essential to people's health, well-being, and economic opportunity , and it has been a driver in the dramatic decrease in mortality and extreme poverty over the past century.— and why high energy prices are so corrosive That agency wouldn't just have influence over power plants, but over the economy. That was the occasion for the Supreme Court's hearing of West Virginia v. EPA.At issue in the case was theThe Clean Power Plan established reduction mandates for greenhouse gas emissions and a cap-and-trade system designed to close coal and natural gas plants in favor of renewables.which emit greenhouse gases.In other words, the EPA put itself squarely in a position to set energy and economic policy under the guise of environmental policy while enjoying nearly unfettered power to do so.One of the many consequences of the plan was that theInstead, the EPA's sole interest was to regulate the grid to achieve then-President Barack Obama's radical climate agendaHad the court on Thursday affirmed a near-limitless authority of the EPA to regulate the grid, the Biden EPA was poised to follow up with its own version as a centerpiece of President Joe Biden's unilateral commitment to the Paris Agreement of 2015.(The Daily Signal is the news outlet of The Heritage Foundation.)In that sense, the court's 6 to 3 decision in West Virginia v. EPA is very good news for electricity consumers across the country, who are now protected from boundless, unaccountable meddling by the EPA in their electric bills.However, in many ways, protection from those consequences is an important but secondary issue toThe court rightly determined that the EPA far exceeded its role by creating an authority for itself out of thin air to regulate the electricity sector, and with it a major component of the American economy's bedrock.That's why people on both sides of the aisle and of opposite convictions about global warming have opposed the EPA's attempts to regulate.When the Obama administration first released the Clean Power Plan, Laurence Tribe — Obama's own former Harvard law professor — eloquently described the deep problems with the rule:Tribe called it aWhat West Virginia v. EPA reminds us of is thatThat expressed will is merely implemented by the executive branch, not the other way around.