On Monday, the personal details of thousands of California gun owners were leaked via the 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal , a website set up by the state's Department of Justice to "improve transparency and information sharing for firearms-related data."On Wednesday, Gun Owners of California fired back, condemning Attorney General Rob Bonta for allowing the leak to take place.The group, which describes itself as being "dedicated to the unequivocal defense of the 2Amendment, and America's extraordinary heritage of firearm ownership," released a statement to FOX News.Gun Owners of California added that they are exploring potential legal options.The AG's office issued a statement acknowledging the leak."We are investigating an exposure of individuals' personal information connected to the DOJ Firearms Dashboard," a spokesperson said. "Any unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable. We are working swiftly to address this situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible."AG Bonta, a Democrat, was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2021. In a press release on Monday, he defended the creation of the portal.