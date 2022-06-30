zelenskiy addresses nato

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy address NATO leaders via a video link on June 29.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told NATO leaders that his country needs more advanced heavy weapons and additional financial support to stave off Russia's unprovoked invasion, warning that Moscow's ambitions won't stop with Ukraine.

"We need to break the Russian artillery advantage...We need much more modern systems, modern artillery," Zelenskiy told a NATO summit in Madrid via a video link on June 29, adding that financial support was "no less important than aid with weapons."

"This is not a war being waged by Russia against only Ukraine. This is a war for the right to dictate conditions in Europe -- for what the future world order will be like," Zelenskiy said.

He also pressed the allies for more financial aid, saying that Ukraine needs $5 billion monthly for its defense and protection against Russia's aggression.

He also rhetorically asked why NATO's ties with Kyiv have not been closer: "Hasn't our contribution to defending Europe and the entire civilization been sufficient? What else is necessary?"

Zelenskiy called for more sanctions on Russia that will prevent from getting the money to pay for the war.

"Russia still receives billions every day and spends them on war. We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, we don't have oil and gas to cover it," Zelensky said.