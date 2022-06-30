Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has told NATO leaders that his country needs more advanced heavy weapons and additional financial support to stave off Russia's unprovoked invasion, warning that Moscow's ambitions won't stop with Ukraine.He also rhetorically asked why NATO's ties with Kyiv have not been closer: "Hasn't our contribution to defending Europe and the entire civilization been sufficient? What else is necessary?"Zelenskiy called for more sanctions on Russia that will prevent from getting the money to pay for the war."Russia still receives billions every day and spends them on war. We have a multibillion-dollar deficit, we don't have oil and gas to cover it," Zelensky said.