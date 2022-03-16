Speaking in a video address, the Ukrainian leader claimed that the mutual defense article has never looked "as weak as it is today." He argued that NATO would likely fail to protect its own members if one came under assault from an adversary, such as Russia.
Comment: It's true, NATO is hardly a truly coherent and collinear organisation, particularly because the US puts its own, nefarious, interests before all others. That said, NATO would pull together to defend themselves against attack. However, as it is, both US-led NATO and Russia know that any direct clash between the two would likely result in mutually assured destruction for all involved. That's why the US has chosen to launch its war on Russia via its vassal, Ukraine.
NATO has refused to send troops directly to defend Ukraine, as it is not part of the military alliance, and warned that its involvement would lead to direct confrontation with Russia. Zelensky suggested, however, that the bloc would respond "in the same way" if Russia attacked a member state.
Comment: The US & NATO are doing everything but sending in their own men (at least in significant numbers).
Leaders from NATO countries have repeatedly rejected any suggestion that they are not committed to the Article 5 clause that guarantees the mutual defense between member states. Speaking in Lithuania last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described America's commitment to Article 5 as "sacrosanct."
The latest criticism from Zelensky came as the Ukrainian leader seemingly conceded that his country will never join NATO, stating that his citizens have "realized" they won't be permitted to be part of the alliance.
"For years we've heard the opposite, open doors, however, it is not," Zelensky said in his speech, apparently accepting one of the demands made by Russia prior to the military assault on Ukraine. "Our people understand this, and we are beginning to count on our own strength," the Ukrainian leader added.
Comment: So, NATO lied to Ukraine for years; well, that's NATO, and more the fool for anyone that believed otherwise. Note that during the most recent talks between Ukraine and Russia, Russia reiterated its terms for ceasing its incursion, and one of them was that Ukraine guarantee it will never join NATO, and so the timing of these comments from Zelensky is notable; is he perhaps preparing to make that concession on behalf of his masters in the US?
Even so, the US just approved $13 BILLION in 'aid' - probably both lethal and non-lethal - so it's unlikely that they're about to give up using their vassal for their proxy-war just yet.
And check out SOTT radio's: NewsReal: Russian Operations in Ukraine Proceeding as Planned, But Risk of War Contagion Grows