© Sergio Flores/Getty Images



A Harris County judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked a pre-Roe abortion ban in Texas that was being enforced while the state's "trigger" law is yet to take effect.Abortion providers had sued state officials to stop the pre-Roe ban from taking effect, arguing it had previously been declared unconstitutional. With this temporary restraining order, abortions can continue in Texas up until the sixth week of pregnancy "It is a relief that this Texas state court acted so quickly to block this deeply harmful abortion ban," said Marc Hearron, senior counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights, an abortion rights organization representing the providers in the case."This decision will allow abortion services to resume at many clinics across the state, connecting Texans to the essential health care they need. Every hour that abortion is accessible in Texas is a victory," Hearron added.