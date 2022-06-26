© IP3press / Legion-Media



Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the BRICS countries are working on setting up a new global reserve currency

Argentina wants the BRICS emerging economies to admit it as a full member, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday at the group's 14th summit."Argentina wants to join this space and offer its contributions as a member of it," Fernandez said via video link.The BRICS nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, account for over 40 percent of the global population and nearly a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.The 14th BRICS summit was hosted by China, which currently holds the rotating presidency.The Argentinian head of stateFernandez added that. Putin also said banks from BRICS economies can freely connect to the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), Russia's alternative to SWIFT.