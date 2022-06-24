Earth Changes
Monkey snatches and kills month-old baby as the boy's mother was breastfeeding him: Child taken after animal broke into home in Tanzania
Adam Solomons
Daily Mail
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 12:22 UTC
Daily Mail
Mon, 20 Jun 2022 12:22 UTC
Luhaiba Said was being breastfed by his mother Shayima in Mwamgongo, western Tanzania.
A gang of monkeys invaded the property and grabbed the boy.
He was injured on his head and neck and passed away during emergency medical treatment.
Regional commander James Manyama said villagers tried to use force in an attempt to rescue Luhaiba from their grasp.
The animal then lashed out at the child and killed him, Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen reported.
Mr Manyama said: 'She screamed for help and villagers rushed to her house to assist her in getting her child - identified as Luhaiba Said - back from the troop of monkeys.
'When they tried to take him back by force he got injured on the head and the neck.'
Police urged citizens to stay on the lookout for the dangerous animals.
The commander added: 'It should be noted that Mwamgongo village shares a border with Gombe National Park.
'Incidents of animals invading villages are not uncommon.'
It's not known what species of monkey the animal was, nor exactly how big it was.
The Said family has not yet been pictured.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Psstoffgoy 2022-06-24T12:52:29Z
Damn, an AR-15 with a red dot scope may have changed the out come of the story.
JTF Truth · 2022-06-24T13:57:44Z
More monkey business in the news.
Latest News
- Big Pharma set to control entire food supply
- Justin Trudeau informs his subjects: 'You have no right to self defense'
- Shepherd dies as heavy summer snowfall hits Pakistan
- Monkey snatches and kills month-old baby as the boy's mother was breastfeeding him: Child taken after animal broke into home in Tanzania
- Swimmer seriously injured by shark off central California coast
- Wildfire in southwest Turkey rages on
- US gov't body plots to break up Russia in name of 'decolonization'
- Italy's coalition breaking apart over lethal aid to Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Powerful earthquake kills at least 1,150 in Afghanistan (UPDATE)
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- EU grants Ukraine candidate status
- Zaporozhye nuclear power plant press secretary admitted he gave false info about "Russian attacks" at the request of western media
- Reporter says Democrats in Congress told her 'nobody gives a bleep about Jan. 6'
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- NH Poll: DeSantis 39 percent, Trump 37 percent
- Ukraine Interior Ministry adviser lauds soldier bearing 'swastika'
- Rex Murphy: How ridiculous is it for universities to sideline sonnets? Let me count the ways
- Will my kitchen be designated a 'safe space'?
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
- Daily Sceptic 'fact checked' over claim that CO2 increase lags behind global warming so cannot cause it - but that is what the data show
- Big Pharma set to control entire food supply
- Justin Trudeau informs his subjects: 'You have no right to self defense'
- US gov't body plots to break up Russia in name of 'decolonization'
- Italy's coalition breaking apart over lethal aid to Ukraine
- EU grants Ukraine candidate status
- South Africa govt ends all remaining Covid restrictions including vaccine and testing entry requirements
- Police report proves plainclothes electronic surveillance unit members were embedded among Jan. 6 protesters
- UK business confidence 'slumps' to lowest since financial crash of 2008, 'recession imminent' warns economist
- Sri Lanka faces 'complete economic collapse', PM thinks only 'safe' option is talks with IMF
- The "Lab-Leak Theory" returns...as yet another fake binary
- Glenn Diesen: As propaganda about a Ukrainian 'victory' retreats, is a split emerging in the West?
- No fast track to EU membership for Ukraine - France
- Fire at Russian oil refinery after Ukrainian attack
- Russia's global GDP growth gamble versus the West
- EU member Bulgaria ousts pro-NATO government in no-confidence vote
- Senate advances bipartisan gun safety bill
- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his country would 'open its doors to Julian Assange'
- BRICS developing global reserve currency - Putin
- Lithuania ready to expand Kaliningrad blockade says president
- Best of the Web: The Road to Zion: The Conservative Movement in Ireland
- Zaporozhye nuclear power plant press secretary admitted he gave false info about "Russian attacks" at the request of western media
- Reporter says Democrats in Congress told her 'nobody gives a bleep about Jan. 6'
- NH Poll: DeSantis 39 percent, Trump 37 percent
- Ukraine Interior Ministry adviser lauds soldier bearing 'swastika'
- Rex Murphy: How ridiculous is it for universities to sideline sonnets? Let me count the ways
- Will my kitchen be designated a 'safe space'?
- Only 11% of Americans blame Putin for gas prices - poll
- Happy 'Juneteenth': Want to know what the new CRT-inspired federal holiday is really all about?
- How to Kill the Incompetocracy
- US navy releases bizarre training video urging recruits to create pronoun "safe space"
- Eyeroll: Push to ban 'assault rifles' like fight to end slavery, CRT backer Ibram X. Kendi tells CBS news
- Source claims WHO chief 'believes Covid did leak from Wuhan lab' in 2019 despite publicly maintaining 'all hypotheses remain on the table'
- Slain Uvalde teacher's officer husband tried to rescue her but was 'detained' and had his gun taken
- 'The mask is off ESG,' says leading professor of finance calling, it's a 'scam'
- Will the tragic fate of world stars like Celine Dion and Justin Bieber open the eyes of their fans? Impacts of Covid-19 'vaccine'
- UK inflation surges at fastest rate for 40 years, largely driven by food & fuel costs
- The Federal Bureau of Tweets: Twitter is hiring an alarming number of FBI agents
- West Point cadets schooled on 'whiteness,' 'queer theory' under newly revealed CRT regime
- Fentanyl entering US through southern border at 'unprecedented levels': Rep. Higgins
- China buys $7.5 Billion of Russian energy, with record amounts of crude
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- Important Gallo-Roman worship complex discovered near Rennes, France
- Rise of Islam followed extreme drought of sixth century
- New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
- Ancient women's teeth may reveal origins of 14-century Black Death
- Poland and Ukraine
- CIA man's 'tell-all' book reveals more about internal agency incompetence than Russian malfeasance
- DNA from 16 ancient peoples found on Indonesian island spanning last 3,000 years
- The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
- Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?
- Gobekli Tepe to ancient Egypt?
- The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
- Humanity's 3,500 year old association with chickens revealed in new study
- Ukraine volunteer fighter and US citizen Craig Lang armed by Colombia to overthrow Venezuela's gov't, FBI source says
- How Israel's 1967 war paved the way for the turmoil in today's Middle East
- How old is Gobekli Tepe?
- Gina Haspel observed waterboarding at C.I.A. black site, psychologist testifies
- The meaning of H-symbols at Gobekli Tepe
- Best of the Web: Jewish cosmic monotheism drew on Plato's writings, new book claims
- Women, child soldiers sent to save Hitler: Nazi 'People's Storm' militia's last-ditch Battle of Berlin captured by US forces footage
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
- Daily Sceptic 'fact checked' over claim that CO2 increase lags behind global warming so cannot cause it - but that is what the data show
- How hyper-dimensional spacetime may explain individual identity
- The Sun is being weird. It could be because we're looking at it all wrong
- Blood pressure e-tattoo promises continuous, mobile monitoring
- Scientists discover a multiplanet system just 33 light-years away
- Microsoft plans to preserve music for 10,000 years using glass-based storage medium
- China's confirms water on moon with lunar lander Chang'e 5
- Did supernovae help form Barnard's loop?
- Near-Sun comet roasted to death
- One in 500 men may carry an extra sex chromosome (most without knowing it)
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The War Paradox: How Warfare Breeds Cooperation, and Cooperation Reduces Warfare
- Japan scientists say Ryugu asteroid samples contain clues to origin of life
- Weird star produced the fastest nova on record
- Net zero shock: Carbon dioxide rises AFTER temperature increases, scientists find
- Google engineer placed on leave after insisting company's AI is sentient
- Why the length of a day oscillates every 6 years
- Physicists rewrite the fundamental law that leads to disorder
- Scientists craft living human skin for robots
- US spies urged to buy more private intelligence
- Shepherd dies as heavy summer snowfall hits Pakistan
- Monkey snatches and kills month-old baby as the boy's mother was breastfeeding him: Child taken after animal broke into home in Tanzania
- Swimmer seriously injured by shark off central California coast
- Wildfire in southwest Turkey rages on
- Best of the Web: Powerful earthquake kills at least 1,150 in Afghanistan (UPDATE)
- Multiple fires ignited in California following tens of thousands of lightning strikes
- Woman, 2 dogs die after being struck by lightning near Los Angeles
- Mass evacuations as record rainfall and floods batter southern China - heaviest rain in 61 years
- Lightning strike kills two persons in Odisha, India
- Buildings washed away by floods in Huaihua, Hunan, China
- Fresh June snowfall in Kashmir, India
- Summer snow blankets central Afghanistan
- Two killed by elephant herd in Odisha, India
- Elephant in India kills woman, then returns to trample her corpse at her funeral
- 2 year old foreign child in ICU after pit bill attack in Pattaya, Thailand
- Ivory Coast - Deadly floods and landslides in Abidjan again after 6 inches of rain in 12 hours
- Bangladesh - Severe floods in north affect 4.2 million and displace 90,000
- Over a foot of June snowfall in Uttarakhand, India
- Fresh snow in Utah marks beginning of summer
- Did Powder Mountain, Utah just get one of its biggest dumps of the season? On June 20th?!
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Meteor fireball over England on May 16
- Vaccinate harder comrade! Omicron subvariants to lead to surges of infections in highly vaccinated populations, studies suggest
- Pfizer and Moderna Analysis Re-do
- Vaccine derived Polio virus mutated from vaccine 'likely' spreading in London, 'national incident' declared
- Ivermectin Study's Negative Conclusion is at Odds With Its Findings of Significant Clinical Benefit
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Genetically Modified People
- Israel could be facing 'new Covid wave,' top health official warns
- Early COVID treatment works - yet more examples
- Ignore the misinformation: Omicron infection does give natural immunity
- Fauci admits 'not enough data' to show recommended boosters for 5-year-olds work
- Vaccine booster effectiveness drops to zero within six months but natural immunity endures more than a year, study finds
- Re-evaluation of Pfizer Trial Data Shows Zero Efficacy, Say Experts
- Best of the Web: Children suffering multiple viral infections at once, experts think lockdowns compromised immunity
- The sole purpose of the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots in kids is to eliminate the control group. There are no health benefits, only harms
- High Covid Vaccine Deaths Not Due to Over-Reporting, Data Suggest
- Funding of promising research into COVID-19 treatment withdrawn without explanation
- 650 children suffer 'mysterious hepatitis of unknown origin', cases continue to soar across the planet, 58% of them in the UK & US
- Best of the Web: Healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a 'mysterious' syndrome. Whatever could it be?
- Stop all Covid vaccine booster programmes now for safety reasons, says heart surgeon in Virology Journal
- French court orders 4G antenna switch-off after 40 cows die, milk production falls 20%
- Sudden Adult Death Syndrome: because young people die, just like that
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Time might not exist, according to physicists and philosophers - but that's okay
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Political Psychopathy Goes Mainstream, Linked to Crimes Against Humanity
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
Quote of the Day
Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
- George Orwell
Recent Comments
Biden Given 'Cheat Sheet' That Instructs Him How To 'Say Hello' And 'Sit Down' You people are out of your minds ans is it almost time for your...
🤔 Hmm. A good strategy. USSA knows its soldiers are too fat & weak & stupid to fight Russians in battle, so the plan is to make our...
More monkey business in the news.
Socialist propagandist Walter Lippmann was a founding member of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), sponsored by the Rockefellers....
Things improving - by getting worse. The worst will be over when the German Greens are hanging at their necks from lamp posts in Berlin.